Aug 21 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of August 17, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Amritlal Naresh Kumar ST Bk Fac CARE A4 110 Assigned Continental Warehousing Corporation ST Bk Fac CARE A2 600 Revised from (Nhava Sheva) Ltd CARE A3 (Reduced from Rs.78.50 crore) Emco Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 13500 Revised from CARE A1 Emco Ltd. CP - 500 Withdrawn* * CARE has withdrawn the rating assigned to the CP issue of Emco, as the CP has not been placed and there is no outstanding amount against the same. Jindal Cotex Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 350 Revised from CARE A4+ K.P.G. Enterprise ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 435 Assigned Nitco Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 6330.7 Reaffirmed Shree Ganesh Jewellery House Ltd. ST debt (including CARE A1 4000 Revised from CP) CARE A1+ Shree Ganesh Jewellery House Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 39500 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.2,905 Cr) Toyo Engineering India Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1 6870 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs. 835 crore) Vindhya Telelinks Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A3 1275 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Amritlal Naresh Kumar LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 15 Assigned Avani Projects And Infrastructure LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 5319 Revised from Ltd. CARE BB- Bridgestone India Pvt Ltd. LT / ST Bk Fac CARE AAA/CARE 4740 Reaffirmed A1+ (enhanced from Rs.359 crore) Caspia Hotels Pvt Ltd. LT Bk Fac* CARE B 356.3 Revised from CARE BBB (SO) * backed by unconditional irrevocable (joint and several) corporate guarantee provided by Vascon Engineers Limited (VEL) and Vascon Pricol Infrastructure Limited Continental Warehousing Corporation LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 3301.3 Revised from (Nhava Sheva) Ltd CARE BBB (Reduced from Rs.330.84 crore) Emco Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 3694 Revised from CARE A Emco Ltd. NCD CARE BBB+ 333.3 Revised from CARE A Jindal Cotex Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 1272.6 Revised from CARE BB+ Jindal Medicot Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 820 Revised from CARE BB+ (SO) Jindal Specialty Textile Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE D 1450 Revised from CARE BB+ (SO) K.P.G. Enterprise LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 55 Assigned Nitco Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 6484.3 Downgraded from CARE BB Shiva Construction Company Bk Fac CARE B+ Withdrawn Shree Ganesh Jewellery House Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 1500 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.60 Cr) Shree Ganesh Jewellery House Ltd. NCD (Series I - CARE A+ 500 Reaffirmed Tranche I) Shree Ganesh Jewellery House Ltd. NCD (Series I - CARE A+ 500 Reaffirmed Tranche II) Shree Ganesh Jewellery House Ltd. NCD (Series I - CARE A+ 1500 Reaffirmed Tranche III) Toyo Engineering India Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A 350 Reaffirmed Toyo Engineering India Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE A/CARE A1 3100 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 165 crore) Vindhya Telelinks Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 650 Revised from CARE BBB Yes Bank Ltd Lower Tier II Bonds CARE AA 3000 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.