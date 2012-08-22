Aug 22 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of August 21, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Balkrishna Paper Mills Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 50 Assigned Gayatri Projects Ltd ST Bk Fac (TL) CARE A4+ 4420 Revised from CARE A3 Indostar Capital Finance Pvt Ltd CP CARE A1+ 300 Reaffirmed Jsw Jaigarh Port Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A2 850 Revised from CARE A3+ Lanco Infratech Ltd Proposed CP CARE A4 1000 Revised from Programme* CARE A3 Ramoji Granite Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 50 Reaffirmed Star Delta Transformers Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 20 Assigned Uic Udyog Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1 760 Reaffirmed Uic Udyog Ltd ST Debt (including CARE A1 130 Reaffirmed CP)* *The aggregate of CP/STD outstanding and other working capital borrowings shall be within the sanctioned fund-based working capital limits with banks LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Amit Intertrade Pvt. Ltd. Bk Fac CARE BBB- - Withdrawn Balkrishna Paper Mills Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 17.5 Assigned Balkrishna Paper Mills Ltd LT /ST Bk Fac CARE BBB 100 Assigned /CARE A3 Duke Sponge & Iron Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE B 150 Assigned Gayatri Projects Ltd LT Bk Fac (TL) CARE BB+ 852.1 Revised from CARE BBB- Gayatri Projects Ltd LT Bk Fac (Fund CARE BB+ 7580 Revised from based) CARE BBB- Gayatri Projects Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB+/CARE 25200 Revised from (Non-fund based) A4+ CARE BBB- /CARE A3 Guru Security Force Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB 100 Assigned Indostar Capital Finance Pvt Ltd Bk Fac CARE AA- 700 Reaffirmed Indostar Capital Finance Pvt Ltd NCD CARE AA- 250 Reaffirmed Indostar Capital Finance Pvt Ltd NCD CARE AA- 150 Assigned Jsw Jaigarh Port Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE A- 1410 Revised from CARE BBB+ Lanco Infratech Ltd Proposed LT Non- CARE BB 1000 Revised from Convertible CARE BBB- Debentures Ramoji Granite Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 285.5 Reaffirmed Shri Jalaram Rice Industries Pvt LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 1221.5 Reaffirmed Ltd. Star Delta Transformers Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 110 Assigned Star Delta Transformers Ltd. Long/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB/CARE 130 Assigned A3+ Tayal & Co. LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 125.9 Assigned Tayal & Co. Long/ST Bk Fac CARE BB- 40 Assigned Uic Udyog Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 5687 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)