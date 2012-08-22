BRIEF-Bayer Cropscience approves share buyback worth upto 5 bln rupees
* Says approved a buyback proposal for purchase of equity shares by company
Aug 22 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of August 21, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Balkrishna Paper Mills Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 50 Assigned Gayatri Projects Ltd ST Bk Fac (TL) CARE A4+ 4420 Revised from CARE A3 Indostar Capital Finance Pvt Ltd CP CARE A1+ 300 Reaffirmed Jsw Jaigarh Port Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A2 850 Revised from CARE A3+ Lanco Infratech Ltd Proposed CP CARE A4 1000 Revised from Programme* CARE A3 Ramoji Granite Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 50 Reaffirmed Star Delta Transformers Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 20 Assigned Uic Udyog Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1 760 Reaffirmed Uic Udyog Ltd ST Debt (including CARE A1 130 Reaffirmed CP)* *The aggregate of CP/STD outstanding and other working capital borrowings shall be within the sanctioned fund-based working capital limits with banks LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Amit Intertrade Pvt. Ltd. Bk Fac CARE BBB- - Withdrawn Balkrishna Paper Mills Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 17.5 Assigned Balkrishna Paper Mills Ltd LT /ST Bk Fac CARE BBB 100 Assigned /CARE A3 Duke Sponge & Iron Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE B 150 Assigned Gayatri Projects Ltd LT Bk Fac (TL) CARE BB+ 852.1 Revised from CARE BBB- Gayatri Projects Ltd LT Bk Fac (Fund CARE BB+ 7580 Revised from based) CARE BBB- Gayatri Projects Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB+/CARE 25200 Revised from (Non-fund based) A4+ CARE BBB- /CARE A3 Guru Security Force Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB 100 Assigned Indostar Capital Finance Pvt Ltd Bk Fac CARE AA- 700 Reaffirmed Indostar Capital Finance Pvt Ltd NCD CARE AA- 250 Reaffirmed Indostar Capital Finance Pvt Ltd NCD CARE AA- 150 Assigned Jsw Jaigarh Port Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE A- 1410 Revised from CARE BBB+ Lanco Infratech Ltd Proposed LT Non- CARE BB 1000 Revised from Convertible CARE BBB- Debentures Ramoji Granite Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 285.5 Reaffirmed Shri Jalaram Rice Industries Pvt LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 1221.5 Reaffirmed Ltd. Star Delta Transformers Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 110 Assigned Star Delta Transformers Ltd. Long/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB/CARE 130 Assigned A3+ Tayal & Co. LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 125.9 Assigned Tayal & Co. Long/ST Bk Fac CARE BB- 40 Assigned Uic Udyog Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 5687 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)
* Says to consider appointment of Chetana Narayan Tiverkar as CFO of company