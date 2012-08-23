Aug 23 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of August 22, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Bajaj Hindusthan Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1 8000 Revised from CARE A1+ Bajaj Hindusthan Ltd CP CARE A1 2000 Revised from CARE A1+ BSL Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 920 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs.82crore Canara Robeco Asset Management Co. Secured Overdraft CARE A1+ Reaffirmed Ltd to Canara Robeco Treasury Advantage Canara Robeco Asset Management Co. Secured Overdraft CARE A1+ Reaffirmed Ltd to Canara Robeco Liquid Canara Robeco Asset Management Co. Secured Overdraft CARE A1+ Reaffirmed Ltd to Canara Robeco Floating Franklin Templeton Mutual Fund ST Bk Facility* CARE A1+ 10000 Reaffirmed *Facility is extended to 6 debt schemes of Franklin Templeton Mutual Fund Hdb Financial Services Ltd STD* CARE A1+ 4000 Reaffirmed *Existing CP limit of Rs.100 crore is now combined within the short-term debt issue of Rs.400 crore. Infinite Water Solutions Pvt Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A4 10 Assigned Laurus Labs Pvt. Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 1200 Revised from CARE A3 Enhanced from Rs 90 Cr Neeraj Paper Marketing Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 200 Assigned Rosmerta Technologies Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 350 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Bajaj Hindusthan Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A 46000 Reaffirmed Bsl Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 1123.3 Reaffirmed Reduced from Rs.132.74crore Cliantha Research Ltd (Erstwhile Ba Bk Fac (Non-fund CARE A+ /A1+ 10 Reaffirmed Research India Ltd) based ) Reduced from Rs 4 Cr Dewan Housing Finance Ltd NCD CARE AA+ 15000 Assigned Gajanand Cottex Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 84.9 Assigned Hdb Financial Services Ltd Bk Loan Fac CARE AAA 80000 Reaffirmed Hdb Financial Services Ltd NCD CARE AAA 10000 Reaffirmed Hdb Financial Services Ltd NCD CARE AAA 20000 Assigned Infinite Water Solutions Pvt Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB 32.7 Assigned Laurus Labs Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 3316.7 Revised from CARE BBB- Enhanced from Rs 259.81 Cr Marsons Energy Pvt Ltd Bk Fac -- Suspended Neeraj Paper Marketing Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 600 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs 10 Cr Rajasthan Rajya Vidyut Prasaran Rajasthan Rajya -- Withdrawn Nigam Ltd Vidyut Prasaran Nigam Limited Rosmerta Technologies Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 100 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)