Aug 24 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of August 23, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Agile Electric Sub Assembly Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 165.2 Assigned Arihant Gems & Jewelleries Pvt Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A4 10 Assigned Asahi India Glass Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 3600 Revised from CARE A3 Avtec Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1 1480 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.68 crore) Choice Trading Corporation Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 256.5 Assigned Hetero Drugs Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2 2964 Reaffirmed Indian Railway Finance Corporation ST Borrowings for CARE A1+ 35000 Assigned FY13 Jyothy Laboratories Ltd. ST Debt/CPissue* CARE A1+ 900 Reaffirmed *Out of total short term debt of Rs.90.00 crore, the company has outstanding Commercial Paper of Rs. 50.00 crore and proposes to raise another Commercial Paper of Rs.40.00 crore. However, at any point of time, the total short term borrowing shall not exceed Rs.90.00 crore Lonsen Kiri Chemical Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 280.2 Assigned Navayuga Infotech P. Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A3 (SO) 1070 Revised from CARE A-(SO) /CARE A2+ (SO) Ncs Sugars Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE D 3300 Reaffirmed Nilkanth Concast Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 400 Revised fromCARE A4 Rishi Shipping ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 30 Assigned Seabase Impex P. Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 (SO) 500 Revised from CARE A 2+ LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Agile Electric Sub Assembly Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 329.5 Assigned Agile Electric Sub Assembly Pvt Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB/CARE 622 Assigned A3 Arihant Gems & Jewelleries Pvt Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 75 Assigned Asahi India Glass Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 8221.7 Revised from CARE BBB- Asahi India Glass Ltd LT/ST BkFac CARE BB+/CARE 885 Revised from A4+ CARE BBB-/CARE A3 Avtec Ltd CP - - Withdrawn Avtec Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A 1930.2 Reaffirmed Chawla Iron Traders Pvt. Ltd Bk Fac CARE B+ - Notice of Withdrawal Choice Trading Corporation Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE C 35.1 Assigned Hetero Drugs Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 4839.5 Reaffirmed Indian Railway Finance Corporation Market Borrowing CARE AAA 150000 Assigned Programme for FY13 Kakade Healthcare Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 1550 Assigned L&T Uttaranchal Hydropower Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A 7830* Assigned * Including sub-limit of Letter of Credit facilities of Rs.250 crore Lokhandwala Kataria Constructions LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 2000 Assigned Pvt Ktd. Lonsen Kiri Chemical Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 37.5 Assigned Lonsen Kiri Chemical Industries Ltd LT/ ST BkFac CARE BB/CARE 600 Assigned A4 Navayuga Infotech P. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- (SO) 850 Revised from CARE A- (SO) Ncs Sugars Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE D 1247.7 Reaffirmed Nilkanth Concast Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 614.5 Revised fromCARE C Rishi Shipping LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 395 Assigned Rishi Shipping LT /ST Bk Fac CARE BBB 30 Assigned /CARE A3+ Seabase Impex P. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- (SO) 900 Revised from CARE A- (SO) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)