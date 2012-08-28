Aug 28 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of August 27, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Gharpure Engineering & ST Bk Fac CARE A3 1700 Revised from Constructions Pvt Ltd Pvt Ltd CARE A3+ Priority Gold Pvt Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A3 (SO) 800 Assigned Rasi Graphics Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 3 Assigned Rathna Offset Printers ST Bk Fac CARE A4 1.5 Assigned Shiv Steel Industries ST Bk Fac CARE A4 20 Assigned Standard Fireworks (P) Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2 800 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 60 Cr.) Steelcast Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 200 Reaffirmed Sunshine Tiles Company Pvt. Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A4 46.9 Reaffirmed Supreme Infrastructure India Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A3 3000 Reaffirmed Ltd. Ushdev International ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 12003.2 Reaffirmed International Ltd MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Icici Home Finance Ltd. Fixed Deposits CARE AAA (FD) 20000 Reaffirmed Icici Home Finance Ltd. Fixed Deposits CARE AAA (FD) 4000 Reaffirmed (SO) LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Au Financiers (I) Pvt. Ltd CP - 200 Withdrawn Au Financiers (I) Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A 9000 Revised from CARE A- Au Financiers (I) Pvt. Ltd NCD CARE A 450 Revised from CARE A- Au Financiers (I) Pvt. Ltd Subordinated Debt CARE A- 200 Revised from CARE Empire Mall Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 1618.4 Revised from CARE C Fairdeal Motors & Workshop Pvt Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 117.5 Assigned Gharpure Engineering & LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 350 Revised from Constructions Pvt Ltd Pvt Ltd CARE BBB+ Icici Home Finance Ltd. Senior Bonds CARE AAA 32000 Reaffirmed Icici Home Finance Ltd. Subordinated Bonds CARE AAA 1650 Reaffirmed Icici Home Finance Ltd. Senior Bonds CARE AAA (SO) 14000 Reaffirmed Icici Home Finance Ltd. Subordinated Bonds CARE AAA (SO) 3350 Reaffirmed Jumbo Finvest (India) Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB 150 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 13 Cr.) Karaikal Port Pvt Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 13842.5 Revised from CARE BBB Rasi Graphics Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 25.1 Assigned Rathna Offset Printers LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 25.1 Assigned Shiv Steel Industries LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 57.5 Assigned Shivom Minerals Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 425 Assigned Standard Fireworks (P) Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 950 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs. 112.63 Cr.) Standard Fireworks (P) Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE 8 Reaffirmed BBB+/CARE A2 Steelcast Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 649.6 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from Rs.37.46 Cr.) Steelcast Ltd. LT/ST Bk Fac CARE 930 Reaffirmed BBB+/CARE A3+ (Enhanced from Rs.51.50 Cr.) Sunshine Tiles Company Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB 994.4 Reaffirmed Supreme Infrastructure India Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 2247.5 Revised from Ltd. CARE BBB Ushdev International LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 4897.4 Reaffirmed International Ltd -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.