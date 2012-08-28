Aug 28 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE)
for local debt instruments as of August 27, 2012.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------- ---------- ------ ------- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Gharpure Engineering & ST Bk Fac CARE A3 1700 Revised from
Constructions Pvt Ltd Pvt Ltd CARE A3+
Priority Gold Pvt Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A3 (SO) 800 Assigned
Rasi Graphics Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 3 Assigned
Rathna Offset Printers ST Bk Fac CARE A4 1.5 Assigned
Shiv Steel Industries ST Bk Fac CARE A4 20 Assigned
Standard Fireworks (P) Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2 800 Reaffirmed
(enhanced from Rs. 60 Cr.)
Steelcast Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 200 Reaffirmed
Sunshine Tiles Company Pvt. Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A4 46.9 Reaffirmed
Supreme Infrastructure India Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A3 3000 Reaffirmed
Ltd.
Ushdev International ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 12003.2 Reaffirmed
International Ltd
MEDIUM TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Icici Home Finance Ltd. Fixed Deposits CARE AAA (FD) 20000 Reaffirmed
Icici Home Finance Ltd. Fixed Deposits CARE AAA (FD) 4000 Reaffirmed
(SO)
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Au Financiers (I) Pvt. Ltd CP - 200 Withdrawn
Au Financiers (I) Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A 9000 Revised from
CARE A-
Au Financiers (I) Pvt. Ltd NCD CARE A 450 Revised from
CARE A-
Au Financiers (I) Pvt. Ltd Subordinated Debt CARE A- 200 Revised from
CARE
Empire Mall Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 1618.4 Revised from
CARE C
Fairdeal Motors & Workshop Pvt Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 117.5 Assigned
Gharpure Engineering & LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 350 Revised from
Constructions Pvt Ltd Pvt Ltd CARE BBB+
Icici Home Finance Ltd. Senior Bonds CARE AAA 32000 Reaffirmed
Icici Home Finance Ltd. Subordinated Bonds CARE AAA 1650 Reaffirmed
Icici Home Finance Ltd. Senior Bonds CARE AAA (SO) 14000 Reaffirmed
Icici Home Finance Ltd. Subordinated Bonds CARE AAA (SO) 3350 Reaffirmed
Jumbo Finvest (India) Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB 150 Reaffirmed
(enhanced from Rs. 13 Cr.)
Karaikal Port Pvt Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 13842.5 Revised from
CARE BBB
Rasi Graphics Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 25.1 Assigned
Rathna Offset Printers LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 25.1 Assigned
Shiv Steel Industries LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 57.5 Assigned
Shivom Minerals Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 425 Assigned
Standard Fireworks (P) Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 950 Reaffirmed
(reduced from Rs. 112.63 Cr.)
Standard Fireworks (P) Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE 8 Reaffirmed
BBB+/CARE A2
Steelcast Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 649.6 Reaffirmed
(Enhanced from Rs.37.46 Cr.)
Steelcast Ltd. LT/ST Bk Fac CARE 930 Reaffirmed
BBB+/CARE A3+
(Enhanced from Rs.51.50 Cr.)
Sunshine Tiles Company Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB 994.4 Reaffirmed
Supreme Infrastructure India Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 2247.5 Revised from
Ltd. CARE BBB
Ushdev International LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 4897.4 Reaffirmed
International Ltd
