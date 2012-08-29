Aug 29 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE)
for local debt instruments as of August 28, 2012.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------- ---------- ------ ------- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Abhishek Steels Ltd ST Bk Fac PR4 70 Suspended
Ipc Packaging Company Pvt Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A4 52.5 Reaffirmed
(Non-Fund Based)
Neo Capricon Plaza Pvt Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A4 50 Assigned
Neutral Publishing House Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 169 Reaffirmed
Sezal Glass Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A4 120 Suspended
Suvidhi Rayons Pvt Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A4 15 Assigned
Transworld Wood Pvt Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A4 140 Assigned
Universal Woollen Mills ST Bk Fac CARE A4 67.7 Assigned
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Aban Offshore Ltd. LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE D 4170 Revised from
CARE C/ CARE
A4
Aban Offshore Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE D 21114.1 Revised from
CARE C
Aban Offshore Ltd. CRPS Issue Series I CARE D(RPS) 1050 Revised from
CARE C (RPS)
Aban Offshore Ltd. CRPS Issue Series CARE D(RPS) 1560 Revised from
II CARE C (RPS)
Aban Offshore Ltd. CRPS Issue Series CARE D(RPS) 200 Reaffirmed
III
Abhishek Steels Ltd LT Bk Fac BB 390 Suspended
Ipc Packaging Company Pvt Ltd. LT Bk Fac (Fund CARE B 300 Revised from
Based) CARE BB
Ipc Packaging Company Pvt Ltd. LT Bk Fac (TL) CARE B 239.9 Revised from
CARE BB
Jayabheri Properties Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac B 544 Suspended
Neo Capricon Plaza Pvt Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE B 1000 Assigned
Neutral Publishing House Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 598 Reaffirmed
Rolling Construction Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+(SO) 700 Revised from
CARE A-(SO)
Sezal Glass Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB 164.6 Suspended
Suvidhi Rayons Pvt Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB 376 Reaffirmed
Total Diagnosis Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 40 Assigned
Transworld Wood Pvt Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB 60 Assigned
Universal Woollen Mills LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 57.5 Assigned
You Broadband & Cable India Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 250 Revised from
CARE BBB-
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
