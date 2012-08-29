Aug 29 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of August 28, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Abhishek Steels Ltd ST Bk Fac PR4 70 Suspended Ipc Packaging Company Pvt Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A4 52.5 Reaffirmed (Non-Fund Based) Neo Capricon Plaza Pvt Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A4 50 Assigned Neutral Publishing House Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 169 Reaffirmed Sezal Glass Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A4 120 Suspended Suvidhi Rayons Pvt Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A4 15 Assigned Transworld Wood Pvt Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A4 140 Assigned Universal Woollen Mills ST Bk Fac CARE A4 67.7 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aban Offshore Ltd. LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE D 4170 Revised from CARE C/ CARE A4 Aban Offshore Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE D 21114.1 Revised from CARE C Aban Offshore Ltd. CRPS Issue Series I CARE D(RPS) 1050 Revised from CARE C (RPS) Aban Offshore Ltd. CRPS Issue Series CARE D(RPS) 1560 Revised from II CARE C (RPS) Aban Offshore Ltd. CRPS Issue Series CARE D(RPS) 200 Reaffirmed III Abhishek Steels Ltd LT Bk Fac BB 390 Suspended Ipc Packaging Company Pvt Ltd. LT Bk Fac (Fund CARE B 300 Revised from Based) CARE BB Ipc Packaging Company Pvt Ltd. LT Bk Fac (TL) CARE B 239.9 Revised from CARE BB Jayabheri Properties Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac B 544 Suspended Neo Capricon Plaza Pvt Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE B 1000 Assigned Neutral Publishing House Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 598 Reaffirmed Rolling Construction Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+(SO) 700 Revised from CARE A-(SO) Sezal Glass Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB 164.6 Suspended Suvidhi Rayons Pvt Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB 376 Reaffirmed Total Diagnosis Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 40 Assigned Transworld Wood Pvt Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB 60 Assigned Universal Woollen Mills LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 57.5 Assigned You Broadband & Cable India Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 250 Revised from CARE BBB- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)