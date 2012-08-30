Aug 30 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of August 29, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Bhagyodaya Infrastructure ST non-fund based CARE A3 (SO) - Assigned Development Ltd. Bk Fac Bhushan Power & Steel Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A1 29000 Reaffirmed Bhushan Power & Steel Ltd. CP/STD/NCD CARE A1 7500 Reaffirmed Bhushan Power & Steel Ltd. ST Unsecured Loans CARE A2+ 17000 Reaffirmed Bhushan Power & Steel Ltd. STD/CP/NCD CARE A2+ 5000 Reaffirmed Ifci Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 4000 Reaffirmed Ifci Ltd CP CARE A1+ 5000 Reaffirmed Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 5830.1 Revised from CARE A4+ Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd CP* CARE A4 3000 Revised from CARE A4+ *Carved out of working capital limits Jewelex India Pvt Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 60 Reaffirmed Jindal Saw Ltd. ST Debt (Including CARE A1+ 1250 Reaffirmed CPs)/NCD Moksha Thermoplastics Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 33.5 Assigned Tata Housing Development Company CP CARE A1+ 500 Reaffirmed Ltd. Tulip Telecom Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 600 Revised from CARE A3 Unitech Power Transmission Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 240 Reaffirmed United Bank Of India CD programme CARE A1+ 200000 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Anant Raj Industries Ltd Long-TL CARE BBB+ 7646.3 Revised from CARE A- (Reduced from Rs.831.80 cr) Anant Raj Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 1300 Assigned (New facility) Anant Raj Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 353.7 Revised from CARE A- (Reduced from Rs.56.78 cr) Anant Raj Industries Ltd LT NCD CARE BBB+ 2000 Revised from CARE A- Anant Raj Industries Ltd LT NCD CARE BBB+ 2250 Revised from CARE A- Beeta Infocom Pvt Ltd NCDs @ CARE BB(SO) 910 Revised from CARE BBB (SO) @backed by unconditional and irrevocable guarantee of Tulip Telecom Ltd (TTL). Bhushan Power & Steel Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE A- 206500 Reaffirmed Ifci Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 1142.5 Reaffirmed Ifci Ltd Redeemable CARE A+ 2500 Reaffirmed Non-Convertible TBs Ifci Ltd Bonds CARE A+ 17500 Reaffirmed Ifci Ltd NCDs CARE A+ 5000 Reaffirmed (including Subordinated Bonds up to Rs.1,200 crore and Infrastructure Bonds) Ivy Health & Life Sciences Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 550 Assigned Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 15814.1 Revised from CARE BB+ Jewelex India Pvt Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE A- 5850 Reaffirmed Jindal Saw Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE AA- 13274.8 Revised from CARE AA Jindal Saw Ltd. NCD (NCD-I) CARE AA- 3000 Revised from CARE AA Jindal Saw Ltd. Proposed NCD CARE AA- 1000 Assigned (NCD-II) Jindal Saw Ltd. Proposed NCD CARE AA- 3000 Assigned (NCD-III) Moksha Thermoplastics Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 150.4 Assigned Sefpls Direct Assignment Dec 09-I Assignee Payouts CARE AAA(SO) - Withdrawn Sefpls Direct Assignment Sep 09 Assignee Payouts CARE AAA(SO) Withdrawn Tata Housing Development Company Bk Fac CARE AA 2000 Reaffirmed Ltd. Tata Housing Development Company NCD CARE AA 2250 Reaffirmed Ltd. Tulip Telecom Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 6868.3 Revised from CARE BBB Tulip Telecom Ltd NCD CARE BB 3000 Revised from CARE BBB Tulip Telecom Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac CARE BB /CARE 5894.2 Revised from A4 CARE BBB/CARE A3 Unitech Power Transmission Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 400 Reaffirmed United Bank Of India Upper Tier II CARE AA 3750 Reaffirmed Bonds (Series I) United Bank Of India Outstanding Tier CARE AA+ 11500 Reaffirmed II Bonds United Bank Of India Proposed Tier II CARE AA+ 3000 Revalidated Bonds --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected

CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. 