Aug 31 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of August 30, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Essix Biosciences Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 100 Revised from CARE A2+(SO) Everonn Education Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 580 % Fenoplast Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 633.2 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 34.68) Gujarat Industries Power Co.Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 4600 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.350 .00 crore) Hp Cotton Textile Mills Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 67 Reaffirmed Mrf Ltd ST Bk Fac-NFD CARE A1+ 5500 Reaffirmed Shri Siddhi Vinayak Trust ST Bk Fac CARE A4 3.4 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aditya Tea Company LT Bk Fac CARE B 50 Assigned Bandhan Financial Services Pvt. Ltd.LT Bk Fac CARE A 1000 Revised from CARE A- Bandhan Financial Services Pvt. Ltd.NCD (Series I - CARE A 280 Revised from Tranche I) CARE A- Bandhan Financial Services Pvt. Ltd.Proposed NCD CARE A 220 Revised from (Series I - CARE A- Tranche II) Bandhan Financial Services Pvt. Ltd.Proposed NCD CARE A 230 Revised from (Series II) CARE A- Bandhan Financial Services Pvt. Ltd.Proposed Unsecured CARE A- 500 Revised from Subordinated Tier CARE BBB+ II bond Chakrapani Vyapar Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 100 Assigned Essix Biosciences Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 310 Revised from CARE BBB+(SO) Everonn Education Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 7302.9 % Everonn Education Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB- 200 % /CARE A3 Fenoplast Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 448.4 Revised from CARE C (enhanced from 37.04) Gujarat Industries Power Co.Ltd NCD* - 2000 Withdrawn *Company has not placed the above NCD Gujarat Industries Power Co.Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 11951.9 Reaffirmed Gujarat Industries Power Co.Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE A+ /CARE 1496.1 Reaffirmed A1+ (enhanced from Rs.99.61 crore) Hp Cotton Textile Mills Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 116.6 Revised from CARE B+ Jindal Saw Ltd NCDS* CARE AA- (SO) 1600 Revised from CARE AA (SO) * backed by put right provided by Jindal Saw Ltd (JSL) Jindal Saw Ltd PTCS* CARE AA- 1000 Revised from (SO)/CARE A1+ CARE AA (SO) /CARE A1+(SO) * backed by put right provided by Jindal Saw Ltd (JSL) Milano Papers Pvt Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE D 282.6 Revised from CARE BB- Mrf Ltd LT Bk Fac-FD CARE AAA 7200 Reaffirmed Mrf Ltd NCD ISSUE CARE AAA 5000 Reaffirmed Mrf Ltd Proposed TL/NCD CARE AAA 1000 Reaffirmed Issue Series I Mrf Ltd NCD Issue Series II CARE AAA 2000 Reaffirmed Ranbaxy Laboratories Ltd LT proposed NCD CARE AA+ 5000 Assigned Reform Ferro Cast Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE D 652 Assigned Reform Ferro Cast Pvt. Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE D 28 Assigned Reform Ferro Cast Pvt. Ltd. LT/ST Bk Fac CARE D 20 Assigned Reliance Broadcast Network Ltd Proposed NCDs CARE AAA (SO) 1500 Assigned (NCD)@ @ Backed by an unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee extended by Reliance Capital Limited Shri Siddhi Vinayak Trust LT Bk Fac CARE BB 140.7 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. 