Aug 31 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE)
for local debt instruments as of August 30, 2012.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------- ---------- ------ ------- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Essix Biosciences Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 100 Revised from
CARE A2+(SO)
Everonn Education Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 580 %
Fenoplast Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 633.2 Reaffirmed
(enhanced from 34.68)
Gujarat Industries Power Co.Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 4600 Reaffirmed
(enhanced from Rs.350 .00 crore)
Hp Cotton Textile Mills Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 67 Reaffirmed
Mrf Ltd ST Bk Fac-NFD CARE A1+ 5500 Reaffirmed
Shri Siddhi Vinayak Trust ST Bk Fac CARE A4 3.4 Assigned
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Aditya Tea Company LT Bk Fac CARE B 50 Assigned
Bandhan Financial Services Pvt. Ltd.LT Bk Fac CARE A 1000 Revised from
CARE A-
Bandhan Financial Services Pvt. Ltd.NCD (Series I - CARE A 280 Revised from
Tranche I) CARE A-
Bandhan Financial Services Pvt. Ltd.Proposed NCD CARE A 220 Revised from
(Series I - CARE A-
Tranche II)
Bandhan Financial Services Pvt. Ltd.Proposed NCD CARE A 230 Revised from
(Series II) CARE A-
Bandhan Financial Services Pvt. Ltd.Proposed Unsecured CARE A- 500 Revised from
Subordinated Tier CARE BBB+
II bond
Chakrapani Vyapar Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 100 Assigned
Essix Biosciences Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 310 Revised from
CARE BBB+(SO)
Everonn Education Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 7302.9 %
Everonn Education Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB- 200 %
/CARE A3
Fenoplast Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 448.4 Revised from
CARE C
(enhanced from 37.04)
Gujarat Industries Power Co.Ltd NCD* - 2000 Withdrawn
*Company has not placed the above NCD
Gujarat Industries Power Co.Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 11951.9 Reaffirmed
Gujarat Industries Power Co.Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE A+ /CARE 1496.1 Reaffirmed
A1+
(enhanced from Rs.99.61 crore)
Hp Cotton Textile Mills Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 116.6 Revised from
CARE B+
Jindal Saw Ltd NCDS* CARE AA- (SO) 1600 Revised from
CARE AA (SO)
* backed by put right provided by Jindal Saw Ltd (JSL)
Jindal Saw Ltd PTCS* CARE AA- 1000 Revised from
(SO)/CARE A1+ CARE AA (SO)
/CARE A1+(SO)
* backed by put right provided by Jindal Saw Ltd (JSL)
Milano Papers Pvt Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE D 282.6 Revised from
CARE BB-
Mrf Ltd LT Bk Fac-FD CARE AAA 7200 Reaffirmed
Mrf Ltd NCD ISSUE CARE AAA 5000 Reaffirmed
Mrf Ltd Proposed TL/NCD CARE AAA 1000 Reaffirmed
Issue Series I
Mrf Ltd NCD Issue Series II CARE AAA 2000 Reaffirmed
Ranbaxy Laboratories Ltd LT proposed NCD CARE AA+ 5000 Assigned
Reform Ferro Cast Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE D 652 Assigned
Reform Ferro Cast Pvt. Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE D 28 Assigned
Reform Ferro Cast Pvt. Ltd. LT/ST Bk Fac CARE D 20 Assigned
Reliance Broadcast Network Ltd Proposed NCDs CARE AAA (SO) 1500 Assigned
(NCD)@
@ Backed by an unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee extended by Reliance Capital
Limited
Shri Siddhi Vinayak Trust LT Bk Fac CARE BB 140.7 Assigned
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
