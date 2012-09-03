Sep 3 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of August 31, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Chandra Proteco Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 950 Reaffirmed Delton Cables Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 216 Assigned Hitek Engineering Services ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 200 Assigned Innoventive Industries Ltd. CP* CARE A1+(SO) 250 Reaffirmed *Backed by Stand By Line of Credit (SBLC) from Axis Bank Innoventive Industries Ltd. CP Carved out of CARE A2+ 2000 Revised from Working Capital CARE A1 Limits Jainsons Agro Chem Industries ST Bk Fac CARE A4 103.5 Assigned Shri Guru Ram Dass Educational ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 10 Assigned Society LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Chandra Proteco Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 1586.7 Revised from CARE BB+ Delton Cables Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 92.2 Assigned Delton Cables Ltd LT /ST Bk Fac CARE BB+/CARE 620.4 Assigned A4+ Duravit India Pvt Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 459.7 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs.60.78 crore) Duravit India Pvt Ltd. LT /ST Bk Fac CARE BBB- 70 Reaffirmed /CARE A3 Emami Constructions Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 390 Assigned Gati Motors Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 78 Assigned Gravita India Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 367.6 Assigned Gravita India Ltd LT /ST Bk Fac CARE BBB 310 Assigned /CARE A2 Hitek Engineering Services LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 100 Assigned Home Bound Travels Pvt Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 51.6 Assigned Jainsons Agro Chem Industries LT Bk Fac CARE BB 11 Assigned Mohan Project Contractors Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ (SO) 100 Revised from CARE BBB- (SO) Mohan Project Contractors Pvt. Ltd. LT /ST Bk Fac CARE BB+ 200 Revised from (SO)/CARE CARE BBB- A4+(SO) (SO) /CARE A3 (SO) Mudra Real Estates Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 200 Suspended Shri Guru Ram Dass Educational LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 535 Assigned Society Sundaram Bnp Paribas Home Finance Subordinated Debt CARE AA 1000 Reaffirmed Ltd - I Sundaram Bnp Paribas Home Finance Subordinated Debt CARE AA 1000 Reaffirmed Ltd - II Sundaram Bnp Paribas Home Finance Subordinated Debt CARE AA 500 Assigned Ltd - III Sundaram Bnp Paribas Home Finance NCDs - I CARE AA+ 1000 Reaffirmed Ltd Sundaram Bnp Paribas Home Finance NCDs - II CARE AA+ 1500 Reaffirmed Ltd Sundaram Bnp Paribas Home Finance NCDs - III CARE AA+ 2000 Reaffirmed Ltd Sundaram Bnp Paribas Home Finance NCDs - IV CARE AA+ 1750 Reaffirmed Ltd Sundaram Bnp Paribas Home Finance NCDs - V CARE AA+ 2000 Reaffirmed Ltd Sundaram Bnp Paribas Home Finance NCDs - VI CARE AA+ 3000 Reaffirmed Ltd Sundaram Bnp Paribas Home Finance NCDs - VII CARE AA+ 3250 Reaffirmed Ltd Vaishnavi Cotton Industries LT Bk Fac CARE B 70 Suspended -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)