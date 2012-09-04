Sep 4 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of September 3, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Greenply Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1 4900 Reaffirmed Greenply Industries Ltd ST debt((including CARE A1 450 Reaffirmed CP)* *by earmarking fund based working capital limit Hatsun Agro Product Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2 690 Reaffirmed Hdfc Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 212971 Reaffirmed Il&Fs Financial Services Ltd. ST Debt programme CARE A1+ 7500 Reaffirmed Infrastructure Leasing & Financial ST Borrowing CARE A1+ 47.5 Reaffirmed Services Programme R.B. Knit Exports ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 103 Assigned R.B. Knit Exports (Export Wing) ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 30 Assigned Sarla Holdings Pvt. Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A3 430 Reaffirmed Texplas Textile India Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 170 Assigned Universal Cables Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1 1920 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Agre Properties And Services Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 500 Assigned Godhani Gems Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac (Fund CARE BB 1552.2 Revised from Based) CARE BB+ Greenply Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 4784 Reaffirmed Hatsun Agro Product Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 3535.7 Reaffirmed Hdfc Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE AAA 129845 Reaffirmed Il&Fs Financial Services Ltd. Subordinated debt CARE AAA 6000 Reaffirmed Infrastructure Leasing & Financial NCD (NCD CARE AAA 30358.7 Reaffirmed Services Infrastructure Leasing & Financial Subordinated Debt CARE AAA 68.5 Reaffirmed Services Innovative Spinning And Knitting Bk Fac - - Suspended Pvt Ltd. Jaypee Infratech Ltd. LT NCD (NCD) @ CARE A (SO) 10000 Reaffirmed @ The ratings for the NCD is based on the strength of a letter of comfort from the holding company, viz.Jaiprakash Associates Ltd (JAL, rated CARE A+ and placed under credit watch). Jaypee Infratech Ltd. Proposed LT NCD CARE A (SO) 5000 Assigned (NCD)* he rating for the proposed NCD issue is based on the draft Letter of Comfort provided by Jaiprakash Associates Ltd (JAL). The rating is 'in-principle' and is subject to receipt of Letter of Comfort from JAL. The ratings for the NCDs have been placed under credit watch following JAL's rating being placed on credit watch in view of uncertainties in respect of the outcome of JAL's initiatives towards redemption of Foreign Currency Convertible Bonds (FCCB). Jaypee Infratech Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 59502.7 Reaffirmed Kamalakar Industries Pvt Ltd. Bk Fac - - Suspended Manu Yantralaya Pvt Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 10.4 Revised from CARE BBB- Manu Yantralaya Pvt Ltd. LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE BBB/CARE 68.5 Revised from A3+ CARE BBB- Marwadi Education Foundation LT Bk Fac CARE D 555.1 Revised from CARE B+ Micro Housing Finance Corporation Proposed LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 500 Assigned Ltd R.B. Knit Exports LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 50 Assigned R.B. Knit Exports (Export Wing) LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 28.9 Assigned Riddhi Steel And Tube Pvt Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB 257.8 Assigned Sarla Holdings Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 2600 Reaffirmed Texplas Textile India Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 660 Assigned Universal Cables Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 1600 Revised from CARE A Universal Cables Ltd LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE A-/CARE 45 Reaffirmed A1 Yes Bank Ltd Lower Tier II Bonds CARE AA 1250 Assigned BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)