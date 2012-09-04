Sep 4 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE)
for local debt instruments as of September 3, 2012.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------- ---------- ------ ------- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Greenply Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1 4900 Reaffirmed
Greenply Industries Ltd ST debt((including CARE A1 450 Reaffirmed
CP)*
*by earmarking fund based working capital limit
Hatsun Agro Product Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2 690 Reaffirmed
Hdfc Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 212971 Reaffirmed
Il&Fs Financial Services Ltd. ST Debt programme CARE A1+ 7500 Reaffirmed
Infrastructure Leasing & Financial ST Borrowing CARE A1+ 47.5 Reaffirmed
Services Programme
R.B. Knit Exports ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 103 Assigned
R.B. Knit Exports (Export Wing) ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 30 Assigned
Sarla Holdings Pvt. Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A3 430 Reaffirmed
Texplas Textile India Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 170 Assigned
Universal Cables Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1 1920 Reaffirmed
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Agre Properties And Services Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 500 Assigned
Godhani Gems Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac (Fund CARE BB 1552.2 Revised from
Based) CARE BB+
Greenply Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 4784 Reaffirmed
Hatsun Agro Product Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 3535.7 Reaffirmed
Hdfc Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE AAA 129845 Reaffirmed
Il&Fs Financial Services Ltd. Subordinated debt CARE AAA 6000 Reaffirmed
Infrastructure Leasing & Financial NCD (NCD CARE AAA 30358.7 Reaffirmed
Services
Infrastructure Leasing & Financial Subordinated Debt CARE AAA 68.5 Reaffirmed
Services
Innovative Spinning And Knitting Bk Fac - - Suspended
Pvt Ltd.
Jaypee Infratech Ltd. LT NCD (NCD) @ CARE A (SO) 10000 Reaffirmed
@ The ratings for the NCD is based on the strength of a letter of comfort from the holding
company, viz.Jaiprakash Associates Ltd (JAL, rated CARE A+ and placed under credit watch).
Jaypee Infratech Ltd. Proposed LT NCD CARE A (SO) 5000 Assigned
(NCD)*
he rating for the proposed NCD issue is based on the draft Letter of Comfort provided by
Jaiprakash Associates Ltd (JAL). The rating is 'in-principle' and is subject to receipt of
Letter of Comfort from JAL. The ratings for the NCDs have been placed under credit watch
following JAL's rating being placed on credit watch in view of uncertainties in respect of the
outcome of JAL's initiatives towards redemption of Foreign Currency Convertible Bonds (FCCB).
Jaypee Infratech Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 59502.7 Reaffirmed
Kamalakar Industries Pvt Ltd. Bk Fac - - Suspended
Manu Yantralaya Pvt Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 10.4 Revised from
CARE BBB-
Manu Yantralaya Pvt Ltd. LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE BBB/CARE 68.5 Revised from
A3+ CARE BBB-
Marwadi Education Foundation LT Bk Fac CARE D 555.1 Revised from
CARE B+
Micro Housing Finance Corporation Proposed LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 500 Assigned
Ltd
R.B. Knit Exports LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 50 Assigned
R.B. Knit Exports (Export Wing) LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 28.9 Assigned
Riddhi Steel And Tube Pvt Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB 257.8 Assigned
Sarla Holdings Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 2600 Reaffirmed
Texplas Textile India Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 660 Assigned
Universal Cables Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 1600 Revised from
CARE A
Universal Cables Ltd LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE A-/CARE 45 Reaffirmed
A1
Yes Bank Ltd Lower Tier II Bonds CARE AA 1250 Assigned
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
