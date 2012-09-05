Sep 5 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of September 4, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Bp Ergo Ltd ST Bk Fac% CARE A2+ 250 Century Textiles And Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 12000 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 1,000 Cr) Century Textiles And Industries Ltd CP issue* CARE A1+ 7500 Reaffirmed *carved out of sanctioned working capital limits Century Textiles And Industries Ltd CP issue CARE A1+ 8000 Reaffirmed Reliance Mediaworks Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 400 Withdrawn LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Bp Ergo Ltd LT Bk Fac% CARE A- 250 Century Textiles And Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA- 55569.2 Revised from CARE AA (enhanced from Rs. 4,830.84 Cr) Empee Hotels Ltd Bk Fac CARE D Assigned Essar Bulk Terminal Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 13430 Reaffirmed Essar Bulk Terminal Ltd LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE 320 Reaffirmed BBB+/CARE A3+ Reliance Mediaworks Ltd NCDs* CARE AAA (SO) 3500 Reaffirmed * Backed by an unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee extended by Reliance Capital Limited (rated CARE AAA (long-term debt)/CARE AA+ (subordinated debt)/CARE PP- MLD AAA (equity-linked debenture) Reliance Mediaworks Ltd NCDs CARE BB 450 Revised from CARE BBB Reliance Mediaworks Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 200 Revised from CARE BBB Taurus Asset Management Co. Ltd Taurus Dynamic CARE AAmfs Assigned Income Fund -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)