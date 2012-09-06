Sep 6 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of September 5, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A2Z Maintenance & Engineering ST Bk Fac CARE A2 15580 Revised from Services Ltd CARE A1 A2Z Maintenance & Engineering CP (CP/ STD)* CARE A2 250 Revised from Services Ltd CARE A1 * carved out of working-capital limits Amol Dicalite Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 40 Assigned Birla Corporation Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 7750 Reaffirmed Birla Corporation Ltd ST debt (incl CP) CARE A1+ 1250 Reaffirmed Jsw Ispat Steel Ltd. ST Bk Fac % CARE A3 46600 Jsw Steel Ltd ST Bk Fac % CARE A1+ 71200 Jsw Steel Ltd ST NCD % CARE A1+ 7500 Kamal Timbers Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 100 Assigned Sakal Papers Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1 510 Reaffirmed Sakal Papers Pvt Ltd CPs * CARE A1 500 Assigned * carved out of fund-based working capital limits Shashank Auto Pvt Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A4 5 Assigned Sksml Direct Assignment Jan'12 I Assignee Payouts CARE A1+ (SO) Withdrawn LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A2Z Maintenance & Engineering LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 6394.2 Revised from Services Ltd CARE A A2Z Maintenance & Engineering NCD CARE BBB+ 2000 Revised from Services Ltd CARE A Amol Dicalite Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 179.6 Assigned Amol Dicalite Ltd LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE BBB 38.5 Assigned /CARE A3+ Bannari Amman Flour Mill Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 182.5 Reaffirmed Birla Corporation Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA+ 4993.5 Reaffirmed Birla Corporation Ltd Outstanding NCDs CARE AA+ 5000 Reaffirmed (Series I - IV) Jsw Ispat Steel Ltd. LT Bk Fac % CARE BBB- 65386.3 Jsw Steel Ltd LT Bk Fac % CARE AA 136583.5 Jsw Steel Ltd LT NCDs % CARE AA 34183.1 Jsw Steel Ltd LT/ ST Bk Fac % CARE AA/CARE 83180.3 Kamal Timbers Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 60 Assigned Marudhar Education Society LT Bk Fac CARE BB 150.2 Assigned Neosym Industry Ltd long-TL - Withdrawn Sakal Papers Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 805.1 Reaffirmed Shashank Auto Pvt Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 113.5 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)