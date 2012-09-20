Sep 20 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of September 18, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Dashmesh Road Construction Pvt Ltd. ST Non-fund Based CARE A4 2.5 Assigned Bk Fac - BG / LC Dhfl Holdings Pvt Ltd. ST NCD* CARE A1+ (SO) 3350 Reaffirmed *'In principle' rating assigned based on indicative terms of the transaction. Final rating would be assigned subject to implementation of the structure as envisaged and execution of various documents to the satisfaction of CARE. Golden Seam Textiles Pvt. Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A4 50 Reaffirmed Hdfc Bank Ltd. CDs CARE A1+ 150000 Reaffirmed Jk Agri Genetics Ltd ST Bk Fac % CARE A3* 40 Assigned *The above ratings have been put on credit watch with developing implications, in view of the proposed demerger of the seeds business from JKAL. M/S. Friends Salt Works & Allied ST Bk Fac% CARE A4 10 Industries Raj Rajendra Textile Exports Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 10 Assigned Rmc Gems India Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A3 336 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from 14.00) Sharp Corp Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 2750 Assigned Shivam Dhatu Udyog Pvt. Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A4 5 Reaffirmed Shivam India Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 144 Reaffirmed Shree Jagdamba Coke Industries Pvt. ST Bk Fac CARE A4 50 Assigned Ltd. Shree Jay Jagdamba Stainless Steel ST Bk Fac CARE A3 310 Assigned Ltd. Sutlej Textiles & Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 1000 Reaffirmed MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Hdfc Bank Ltd. Fixed Deposits CARE AAA(FD) Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Amar Partap Steels Pvt Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 124.4 Assigned Dashmesh Road Construction Pvt Ltd. LT FB Bk Fac - TL CARE BB 173.3 Assigned First Blue Home Finance Ltd. Subordinated Debt CARE AA 2250 Reaffirmed First Blue Home Finance Ltd. NCD (NCD) CARE AA+ 10500 Reaffirmed First Blue Home Finance Ltd. Bk Fac CARE AA+ 28850 Reaffirmed Golden Seam Textiles Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 266.9 Reaffirmed Hdfc Bank Ltd. Lower Tier II Bonds CARE AAA 129190 Reaffirmed Hdfc Bank Ltd. Upper Tier II Bonds CARE AAA 51000 Reaffirmed Hdfc Bank Ltd. Perpetual Bonds CARE AAA 12000 Reaffirmed Jk Agri Genetics Ltd LT Bk Fac % CARE BBB* 650 Assigned *The above ratings have been put on credit watch with developing implications, in view of the proposed demerger of the seeds business from JKAL. Lic Housing Finance Ltd. NCD CARE AAA 130000 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.11, 000 crore) M/S. Friends Salt Works & Allied LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 2107.7 % Industries Milestone Mercandise Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 130 Assigned Raj Rajendra Textile Exports Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 181.5 Assigned Regency Exports Pvt Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB 195 Assigned Rmc Gems India Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 7 Reaffirmed (Reduced from 1.42) S.S Nath & Co LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 60 Assigned Sharp Corp Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 250 Assigned Shivam Dhatu Udyog Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB-(SO) 15640* Reaffirmed *backed by an unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee of Shivam India Ltd (SIL) Shivam India Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 650 Reaffirmed Shree Jagdamba Coke Industries Pvt. LT Bk Fac CARE BB 70 Assigned Ltd. Shree Jay Jagdamba Stainless Steel LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 162.1 Assigned Ltd. Surya Cotspin Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 63 Assigned Sutlej Textiles & Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 5230.9 Reaffirmed Sutlej Textiles & Industries Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB 4250 Reaffirmed /CARE A3 The Catholic Syrian Bank Ltd. Lower Tier II Bonds CARE BBB 157 Reaffirmed The Catholic Syrian Bank Ltd. Lower Tier II Bonds CARE BBB 400 Reaffirmed The Catholic Syrian Bank Ltd. Lower Tier II Bonds CARE BBB 418 Reaffirmed The Kutch Salt & Allied Industries LT Bk Fac CARE BB 419.9 % Ltd -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.