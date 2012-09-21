Sep 21 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE)
for local debt instruments as of September 20, 2012.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------- ---------- ------ ------- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Amishi Drugs And Chemicals Pvt Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A4 50 Assigned
Anamayee Pharmachem Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 50 Assigned
Bharati Shipyard Ltd Financial Strength Grade 6 - Revised
Grading
Birin Spinning Mills Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 6.5 Assigned
Duflon Industries Pvt. Ltd. ST Bk Fac (Fund CARE A4 308.5 Reaffirmed
Based/Non-Fund
Based)
Gemini Dyeing & Printing Mills Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 30 Assigned
High Energy Batteries (India) Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 320 Revised from
CARE A4
Hollis Vitrified Pvt Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A4 22.5 Reaffirmed
Kandagiri Spinning Mills Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 2110 Reaffirmed
(Enhanced from Rs.16.10 crore)
Modern Automotives Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 10 Assigned
Paras Polymers Pvt Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A4 110 Assigned
Precision Wires India Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1 3325 Reaffirmed
(enhanced from Rs.299.28 crore)
Sunflag Iron And Steel Company Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A2 3250 Revised from
CARE A1
Tata Communications Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 17040 Reaffirmed
(reduced from Rs.1,814 crore)
Tata Communications Ltd ST Debt (STD) CARE A1+ 11500 Reaffirmed
(reduced from Rs.1,650 crore)
Vem Technologies Pvt. Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 350 Reaffirmed
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Agr Automobiles Pvt Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB 113.5 Assigned
Amishi Drugs And Chemicals Pvt Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 78.4 Assigned
Amishi Drugs And Chemicals Pvt Ltd. LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB-/CARE 32.5 Assigned
A4
Anamayee Pharmachem Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 156.6 Assigned
Arman Financial Services Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 745.2 Assigned
Birin Spinning Mills Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 94.7 Assigned
Dm South India Hospitality Pvt Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE D 1450 Revised from
CARE BBB-
Duflon Industries Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac (Fund CARE B 166.4 Reaffirmed
Based)
Eurobond Industries Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE B 302 Revised from
CARE BB+
Gemini Dyeing & Printing Mills Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 205.1 Assigned
High Energy Batteries (India) Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 253.5 Revised from
CARE BB+
Hollis Vitrified Pvt Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE B 216.3 Reaffirmed
Kailas Ginning Factory Bk Fac CARE B+ - Suspended
Kandagiri Spinning Mills Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 901.5 Reaffirmed
(Reduced from Rs.99.99 crore)
Kandagiri Spinning Mills Ltd Long/ ST Bk Fac CARE BB+/CARE 50 Reaffirmed
A4+
Meenu Paper Mills Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 96.2 Assigned
Modern Automotives Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 185.4 Assigned
Paras Polymers Pvt Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB 10 Assigned
Precision Wires India Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 419 Reaffirmed
(reduced from Rs.57.54 crore)
Shree Jagdamba Coke Industries Pvt. LT Bk Fac CARE BB 70 Assigned
Ltd.
Sunflag Iron And Steel Company Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 3525.1 Revised from
CARE A
Sunflag Iron And Steel Company Ltd. LT/ST Bk Fac CARE 4100 Revised from
BBB+/CARE A2 CARE A/CARE
A1
Tata Communications Ltd NCD (NCD) CARE AA+ 11500 Reaffirmed
(reduced from Rs.2,350 crore)
Tata Communications Ltd Issuer Rating CARE AA+ (Is) - Reaffirmed
Vem Technologies Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 346.5 Reaffirmed
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
