Sep 21 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of September 20, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Amishi Drugs And Chemicals Pvt Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A4 50 Assigned Anamayee Pharmachem Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 50 Assigned Bharati Shipyard Ltd Financial Strength Grade 6 - Revised Grading Birin Spinning Mills Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 6.5 Assigned Duflon Industries Pvt. Ltd. ST Bk Fac (Fund CARE A4 308.5 Reaffirmed Based/Non-Fund Based) Gemini Dyeing & Printing Mills Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 30 Assigned High Energy Batteries (India) Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 320 Revised from CARE A4 Hollis Vitrified Pvt Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A4 22.5 Reaffirmed Kandagiri Spinning Mills Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 2110 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from Rs.16.10 crore) Modern Automotives Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 10 Assigned Paras Polymers Pvt Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A4 110 Assigned Precision Wires India Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1 3325 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.299.28 crore) Sunflag Iron And Steel Company Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A2 3250 Revised from CARE A1 Tata Communications Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 17040 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs.1,814 crore) Tata Communications Ltd ST Debt (STD) CARE A1+ 11500 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs.1,650 crore) Vem Technologies Pvt. Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 350 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Agr Automobiles Pvt Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB 113.5 Assigned Amishi Drugs And Chemicals Pvt Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 78.4 Assigned Amishi Drugs And Chemicals Pvt Ltd. LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB-/CARE 32.5 Assigned A4 Anamayee Pharmachem Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 156.6 Assigned Arman Financial Services Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 745.2 Assigned Birin Spinning Mills Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 94.7 Assigned Dm South India Hospitality Pvt Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE D 1450 Revised from CARE BBB- Duflon Industries Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac (Fund CARE B 166.4 Reaffirmed Based) Eurobond Industries Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE B 302 Revised from CARE BB+ Gemini Dyeing & Printing Mills Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 205.1 Assigned High Energy Batteries (India) Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 253.5 Revised from CARE BB+ Hollis Vitrified Pvt Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE B 216.3 Reaffirmed Kailas Ginning Factory Bk Fac CARE B+ - Suspended Kandagiri Spinning Mills Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 901.5 Reaffirmed (Reduced from Rs.99.99 crore) Kandagiri Spinning Mills Ltd Long/ ST Bk Fac CARE BB+/CARE 50 Reaffirmed A4+ Meenu Paper Mills Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 96.2 Assigned Modern Automotives Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 185.4 Assigned Paras Polymers Pvt Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB 10 Assigned Precision Wires India Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 419 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs.57.54 crore) Shree Jagdamba Coke Industries Pvt. LT Bk Fac CARE BB 70 Assigned Ltd. Sunflag Iron And Steel Company Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 3525.1 Revised from CARE A Sunflag Iron And Steel Company Ltd. LT/ST Bk Fac CARE 4100 Revised from BBB+/CARE A2 CARE A/CARE A1 Tata Communications Ltd NCD (NCD) CARE AA+ 11500 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs.2,350 crore) Tata Communications Ltd Issuer Rating CARE AA+ (Is) - Reaffirmed Vem Technologies Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 346.5 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.