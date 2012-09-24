Sep 24 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of September 21, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Jindal Stainless Steelway Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 500 Revised from CARE A2 Aries Dye Chem Industries ST Bk Fac CARE A3 90 Revised from CARE A3+ Avlon Ceramic Pvt Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A4 10 Reaffirmed Axis Software Pvt Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A4 71.5 Assigned B. N. Industries ST Bk Fac CARE A4 25 Assigned Camex Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A4 265 Revised from CARE A4+ (enhanced from 17.50 crore) Dadheech Infrastructures Pvt. Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A4 15 Assigned Faze Three Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE D 125 Revised from CARE A4 Jupiter Wagons Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 460 Assigned Ozon Vitrified Pvt Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A4 18 Reaffirmed Ry Midas Alluminiums Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 70 Assigned Sabar Flex Industries ST Bk Fac CARE A4 50 Assigned Satyanarayan Tea Company Pvt. Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A4 87.5 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Avirat Cotton Industries Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 130 Reaffirmed Avlon Ceramic Pvt Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB 51.5 Revised from CARE BB- Avlon Ceramic Pvt Ltd. LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB /CARE 50 Revised from A4 CARE BB- Axis Software Pvt Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 70 Assigned B. N. Industries LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 160 Assigned Camex Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB 150 Revised from CARE BB+ (enhanced from 11.50 crore) Dadheech Infrastructures Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE B 120 Assigned Faze Three Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE D 791.1 Revised from CARE C Jindal Stainless Steelway Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 1986.6 Revised from CARE BBB+ (reduced from 205.69cr) Johnson Enterprise Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 150 Assigned Johnson Enterprise Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB /CARE 90 Assigned A4 Johnson Enterprise Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 4660 Assigned Jupiter Wagons Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 190 Assigned Lanco Babandh Power Ltd Long-TL CARE BB 5190 Revised from CARE BBB- Lanco Babandh Power Ltd Subordinate Debt CARE BB 3470 Revised from CARE BBB- Magma Fincorp Ltd Proposed CARE AA 450 Assigned Cumulative Redeemable Non-CPS (Series III) Magma Fincorp Ltd Proposed CARE AA 50 Reaffirmed Cumulative Redeemable Non-Convertible Preference Share (Series II) Ozon Vitrified Pvt Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 192 Revised from CARE BB Ry Midas Alluminiums Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 120 Assigned Sabar Flex Industries LT Bk Fac CARE BB 82.5 Assigned Satyanarayan Tea Company Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE B 245 Assigned Shri Vyankteshwara Metalliks LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 60.3 Assigned Suyash Udyog Pvt Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 50 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)