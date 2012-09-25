Sep 25 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE)
for local debt instruments as of September 24, 2012.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------- ---------- ------ ------- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Astron Paper & Board Mill Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 10 Assigned
Nirman India Constructions Pvt Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 75 Assigned
Precast India Infrastructures Pvt. ST Bk Fac CARE A4+(SO) * 80 Assigned
Ltd
*backed by Letter of comfort provided by Bhate & Raje Construction Company Pvt. Ltd.
Rohan Builders (India) Pvt. Ltd Grading of CCt2 - Upgraded
Construction from CCt2-
Contractor*
* This grading is applicable for execution of contracts worth maximum Rs.950 crore in a year, in
respect of existing areas of operations
Rohan Builders (India) Pvt. Ltd. Grading of CCt2 - Upgraded
Construction from CCt2-
Contractor*
* This grading is applicable for execution of contracts worth maximum Rs.950 crore in a year, in
respect of existing areas of operations.
Sintex Industries Ltd. CP / ST Debt CARE A1+ 4000 Reaffirmed
(Carved Out)
Sintex Industries Ltd. CP / ST Debt CARE A1+ 1000 Reaffirmed
(Standalone)
Track Shoes Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 109 assigned
Vinayak Jewells (India) Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 100 Assigned
Vinayak Jewells (India) Pvt Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 100 Assigned
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Adarsh Engitech Projects Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 30 Assigned
Adarsh Engitech Projects Pvt Ltd LT / ST Bk Fac CARE BB/CARE 65 Assigned
A4
Agribiotech Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 141 Revised from
CARE BBB-
(reduced from Rs.15.17 crore)
Astron Paper & Board Mill Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 450 Assigned
B & A Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 305 Revised from
CARE BB+
enhanced from Rs.24.59 crore
B & A Ltd. LT / ST Bk Fac CARE 88 Revised from
BBB-/CARE A3 CARE BB+/
CARE A4+
(enhanced from Rs.8.00 crore)
B. K. Polimex India Pvt Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 60 Assigned
Bhagyodaya Infrastructure LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 93 Suspended
Development Ltd
Century Textiles And Industries Ltd.NCDs* CARE AA- 5000 Assigned
*The proposed NCDs would have tenure in the range of two to five years with repayment starting
not earlier than two years from the date of issue
Dr. Agarwal'S Eye Hospital Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 263.2 Reaffirmed
(Reduced from 32.62cr)
Jayshri Ginning & Spinning Pvt Ltd. Bk facility Suspended
Kanani Cotton Industries Bk Fac - - Suspended
Karnataka State Financial Unsecured Bonds I CARE AA-(SO) 1230 Reaffirmed
Corporation
Karnataka State Financial Unsecured Bonds II CARE AA-(SO) 1000 Reaffirmed
Corporation
Karnataka State Financial Unsecured Bonds CARE AA-(SO) 2000 Assigned
Corporation III
M/S Jayshri Impex Bk facility Suspended
M/S Royal Impex (India) Bk facility - - Suspended
Nirman India Constructions Pvt Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB 25 Assigned
Precast India Infrastructures Pvt. LT Bk Fac CARE BB+(SO)* 500 Assigned
Ltd
*backed by Letter of comfort provided by Bhate & Raje Construction Company Pvt. Ltd.
Religare Finvest Ltd. LT debt CARE AA- 2500 Reaffirmed
Religare Finvest Ltd. NCDs CARE AA- 12500 Reaffirmed
Sawarlallsinghania Memorial Trust Bk Fac - - Suspended
Siddhi Power Ltd. Bk Fac - - Suspended
Sintex Industries Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE AA+ 14787.8 Reaffirmed
(enhanced from Rs.1,388.41 crore
Sintex Industries Ltd. NCDs CARE AA+ 6000* Reaffirmed
# Outstanding as on March 31, 2012
Sintex Industries Ltd. LT / Shortterm Bk CARE AA+ 3000 Reaffirmed
Fac /CARE A1+
(enhanced from Rs.260.00 crore
Sri Jaibalaji Steel Rolling Mills LT Bk Fac CARE C 252.7 Assigned
Ltd
Track Shoes Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 6.6 assigned
Welspun Infratech Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 3000 Assigned
/CARE A2
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
