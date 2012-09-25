Sep 25 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of September 24, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Astron Paper & Board Mill Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 10 Assigned Nirman India Constructions Pvt Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 75 Assigned Precast India Infrastructures Pvt. ST Bk Fac CARE A4+(SO) * 80 Assigned Ltd *backed by Letter of comfort provided by Bhate & Raje Construction Company Pvt. Ltd. Rohan Builders (India) Pvt. Ltd Grading of CCt2 - Upgraded Construction from CCt2- Contractor* * This grading is applicable for execution of contracts worth maximum Rs.950 crore in a year, in respect of existing areas of operations Rohan Builders (India) Pvt. Ltd. Sintex Industries Ltd. CP / ST Debt CARE A1+ 4000 Reaffirmed (Carved Out) Sintex Industries Ltd. CP / ST Debt CARE A1+ 1000 Reaffirmed (Standalone) Track Shoes Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 109 assigned Vinayak Jewells (India) Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 100 Assigned Vinayak Jewells (India) Pvt Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 100 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Adarsh Engitech Projects Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 30 Assigned Adarsh Engitech Projects Pvt Ltd LT / ST Bk Fac CARE BB/CARE 65 Assigned A4 Agribiotech Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 141 Revised from CARE BBB- (reduced from Rs.15.17 crore) Astron Paper & Board Mill Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 450 Assigned B & A Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 305 Revised from CARE BB+ enhanced from Rs.24.59 crore B & A Ltd. LT / ST Bk Fac CARE 88 Revised from BBB-/CARE A3 CARE BB+/ CARE A4+ (enhanced from Rs.8.00 crore) B. K. Polimex India Pvt Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 60 Assigned Bhagyodaya Infrastructure LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 93 Suspended Development Ltd Century Textiles And Industries Ltd.NCDs* CARE AA- 5000 Assigned *The proposed NCDs would have tenure in the range of two to five years with repayment starting not earlier than two years from the date of issue Dr. Agarwal'S Eye Hospital Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 263.2 Reaffirmed (Reduced from 32.62cr) Jayshri Ginning & Spinning Pvt Ltd. Bk facility Suspended Kanani Cotton Industries Bk Fac - - Suspended Karnataka State Financial Unsecured Bonds I CARE AA-(SO) 1230 Reaffirmed Corporation Karnataka State Financial Unsecured Bonds II CARE AA-(SO) 1000 Reaffirmed Corporation Karnataka State Financial Unsecured Bonds CARE AA-(SO) 2000 Assigned Corporation III M/S Jayshri Impex Bk facility Suspended M/S Royal Impex (India) Bk facility - - Suspended Nirman India Constructions Pvt Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB 25 Assigned Precast India Infrastructures Pvt. LT Bk Fac CARE BB+(SO)* 500 Assigned Ltd *backed by Letter of comfort provided by Bhate & Raje Construction Company Pvt. Ltd. Religare Finvest Ltd. LT debt CARE AA- 2500 Reaffirmed Religare Finvest Ltd. NCDs CARE AA- 12500 Reaffirmed Sawarlallsinghania Memorial Trust Bk Fac - - Suspended Siddhi Power Ltd. Bk Fac - - Suspended Sintex Industries Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE AA+ 14787.8 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.1,388.41 crore Sintex Industries Ltd. NCDs CARE AA+ 6000* Reaffirmed # Outstanding as on March 31, 2012 Sintex Industries Ltd. LT / Shortterm Bk CARE AA+ 3000 Reaffirmed Fac /CARE A1+ (enhanced from Rs.260.00 crore Sri Jaibalaji Steel Rolling Mills LT Bk Fac CARE C 252.7 Assigned Ltd Track Shoes Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 6.6 assigned Welspun Infratech Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 3000 Assigned /CARE A2 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. 