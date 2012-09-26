Sep 26 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of September 25, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ardent Steel Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 200 Reaffirmed Corina Exports Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 50 Assigned Goodwill Hospital And Research IPO CARE IPO 980 Assigned Centre Ltd Grade 3 Jetpur Somnath Tollways Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 414 Assigned Jyoti Structures Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 7600 Revised from CARE A1 Jyoti Structures Ltd CP - 1000 withdrawn* *CARE has withdrawn the rating assigned to the CP issue of JSL, as the CP has not been placed and there is no outstanding amount against the same Rayana Paper Board Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 6.6 Assigned Salgaocar Mining Industries Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 % 123.3 Revised from CARE A1 Shivalik Bimetal Controls Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 285 Revised from CARE A2 Strategic Outsourcing Services Pvt ST Bk Fac CARE A3 50 Assigned Ltd Uniquest Infra Ventures Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac(Non-fund CARE A1+ 750 Assigned based) Visaka Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 275 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Allahabad Bank Tier-II Bonds CARE AA 24119 Reaffirmed (Series V to IX) Allahabad Bank Upper Tier-II CARE AA 10000 Reaffirmed Bonds (Series I & II) Allahabad Bank Perpetual Debt CARE AA 3000 Reaffirmed (Series I) Ardent Steel Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 1596 Reaffirmed Corina Exports Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 27.7 Assigned Deccan Auto Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 750 Assigned Duet India Hotels (Pune) Pvt. Ltd. FB LT Bk Fac CARE BB 1020 Revised from CARE BBB- Duet India Hotels (Pune) Pvt. Ltd. Non-fund Based LT CARE BB 40 Revised from Bk Fac CARE BBB- Indian Frozen Foods Llp LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 93.7 Assigned Jetpur Somnath Tollways Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 7120 Assigned Jyoti Structures Ltd NCD - 1250 withdrawn* *CARE has withdrawn the rating assigned to the NCD issue of JSL, as the NCD has been fully repaid and there is no outstanding amount against the said issue Jyoti Structures Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 41298.8 Revised from CARE A Navayuga Devanahalli Tollway Pvt. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 6600 Revised from Ltd CARE BBB Navayuga Dichpally Tollway Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 1960 Revised from CARE BBB+ R. Kantilal & Co. Long/ST Bk Fac CARE BB/CARE 1250 Assigned A4 Rayana Paper Board Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 305.9 Assigned Salgaocar Mining Industries Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB% 450 Revised from CARE A+ Shivalik Bimetal Controls Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 54.4 Revised from CARE BBB+ Shivalik Bimetal Controls Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac CARE 290 Revised from BBB-/CARE A3 CARE BBB+ Shri Satguru Metalloys Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 140.6 Assigned Strategic Outsourcing Services Pvt LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 130 Assigned Ltd Visaka Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 2116.1 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.