Sep 27 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of September 26, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Shree Ganesh Edibles Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 20 Assigned Shree Radhe Krishna Smelters Pvt. ST Bk Fac CARE D 30 Assigned Ltd Tungabhadra Minerals Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 500 Revised from CARE A3+ Wellknown Polyesters Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 5620 Revised from CARE A2 LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Amba River Coke Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 12500 Assigned Kriti Industries (India) Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 568.2 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs.64.15 crore) Kriti Industries (India) Ltd. LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB- 853.6 Reaffirmed /CARE A3 (enhanced from Rs.83.00 crore) Kriti Nutrients Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 743.2 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.67.95 crore) Kriti Nutrients Ltd. LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB- 320 Reaffirmed /CARE A3 (reduced from Rs.35.00 crore) Navayuga Jahnavi Toll Bridge Pvt LtdLT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 7200 Reaffirmed Shrachi Developers Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 90 Assigned Shree Ganesh Edibles Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 127 Assigned Shree Radhe Krishna Smelters Pvt. LT Bk Fac CARE D 120 Assigned Ltd Tungabhadra Minerals Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 87.5 Revised from CARE BBB+ Wellknown Polyesters Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE A- 13448 Revised from CARE BBB+ -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.