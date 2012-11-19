Nov 19 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of November 16, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Advanta India Ltd. CP* CARE A1+(SO) 500 Reaffirmed * The ratings factor in credit enhancement in the form of a Letter of Comfort extended by United Phosphorus Limited (rated CARE AA+/A1+). Advanta India Ltd. ST Bk Fac* CARE A1+(SO) 294 Reaffirmed * The ratings factor in credit enhancement in the form of a Letter of Comfort extended by United Phosphorus Limited (rated CARE AA+/A1+). Advanta India Ltd. ST Bk Fac* CARE A1+(SO) - Withdrawn * The ratings factor in credit enhancement in the form of a Letter of Comfort extended by United Phosphorus Limited (rated CARE AA+/A1+). Advanta India Ltd. Short-TL CARE A2 250 Assigned Alok Industries Ltd CP / ST NCDs* CARE A1 10000 Reaffirmed *Carved out of sanctioned working capital limits Bhramari Steels Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 50 Assigned Gajra Gears Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 252.5 Revised from CARE A4 Geetanjali Woollens Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 7 Reaffirmed Gujarat State Fertilizers & ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 18000 Reaffirmed Chemicals Ltd (Enhanced by Rs.615 crore) Gujarat State Fertilizers & ST Debt / CP issue CARE A1+ 5000 Reaffirmed Chemicals Ltd (STD/CP) on a standalone basis Indian Technomac Co. Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 16350 Revised from CARE A2 (enhanced from 909 cr.) Indian Technometal Company Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ (SO) 9150 Revised from CARE A2 (SO) (enhanced from 263 cr.) Rohan Packaging Industries ST Bk Fac CARE A4 2.5 Reaffirmed Sharon Bio Medicine Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1 70 % LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Advanta India Ltd. NCD* CARE AA-(SO) 1620 Reaffirmed * The ratings factor in credit enhancement in the form of a Letter of Comfort extended by United Phosphorus Limited (rated CARE AA+/A1+). Advanta India Ltd. LT Bk Fac* CARE AA-(SO) - Withdrawn * The ratings factor in credit enhancement in the form of a Letter of Comfort extended by United Phosphorus Limited (rated CARE AA+/A1+). Advanta India Ltd. LT FBL CARE BBB+ 400 Assigned Advanta India Ltd. LT Rupee TL CARE BBB+ 500 Assigned Ahluwalia Contracts (India) Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 3455 Revised from CARE A (enhanced from Rs.295.5 cr.) Ahluwalia Contracts (India) Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE 9200 Revised from BBB+/CARE A2 CARE A / CARE A1 (reduced from Rs.970.0 cr.) Airtravel Enterprises India Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 252.3 Reaffirmed Airtravel Enterprises India Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB /CARE 30 Reaffirmed A4 Arka Leisure And Entertainments Pvt LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 567.7 Assigned Ltd Bhramari Steels Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 205.7 Assigned Gajra Gears Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 286.7 Revised from CARE B Geetanjali Woollens Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 198.5 Reaffirmed Gujarat State Fertilizers & LT Bk Fac CARE AA+ 4650 Reaffirmed Chemicals Ltd Indian Technomac Co. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 8963 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 667.74 cr.) Indian Technometal Company Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ (SO) 1355 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 144 cr.) Kamalam Handlooms Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 200 Assigned Kuber Securities LT Bk Fac CARE B 86 Assigned Mantena Constructions Pvt Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 90 Assigned Parshvanath Weldwires Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB - Assigned R. K. Exports LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 70 Assigned Rohan Packaging Industries LT Bk Fac CARE BB 32.3 Reaffirmed Sharon Bio Medicine Ltd LT Loans CARE A- 348.8 % Sharon Bio Medicine Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 2625 % Sharon Bio Medicine Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE A- /CARE 180 % The Tata Power Company Ltd. NCD CARE AA 2100 Assigned Zaveri And Company Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 500 Assigned

$: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. 