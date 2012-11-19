US STOCKS-Wall St shrugs off jobs report to hit records as tech leads
Nov 19 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of November 16, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Advanta India Ltd. CP* CARE A1+(SO) 500 Reaffirmed * The ratings factor in credit enhancement in the form of a Letter of Comfort extended by United Phosphorus Limited (rated CARE AA+/A1+). Advanta India Ltd. ST Bk Fac* CARE A1+(SO) 294 Reaffirmed * The ratings factor in credit enhancement in the form of a Letter of Comfort extended by United Phosphorus Limited (rated CARE AA+/A1+). Advanta India Ltd. ST Bk Fac* CARE A1+(SO) - Withdrawn * The ratings factor in credit enhancement in the form of a Letter of Comfort extended by United Phosphorus Limited (rated CARE AA+/A1+). Advanta India Ltd. Short-TL CARE A2 250 Assigned Alok Industries Ltd CP / ST NCDs* CARE A1 10000 Reaffirmed *Carved out of sanctioned working capital limits Bhramari Steels Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 50 Assigned Gajra Gears Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 252.5 Revised from CARE A4 Geetanjali Woollens Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 7 Reaffirmed Gujarat State Fertilizers & ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 18000 Reaffirmed Chemicals Ltd (Enhanced by Rs.615 crore) Gujarat State Fertilizers & ST Debt / CP issue CARE A1+ 5000 Reaffirmed Chemicals Ltd (STD/CP) on a standalone basis Indian Technomac Co. Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 16350 Revised from CARE A2 (enhanced from 909 cr.) Indian Technometal Company Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ (SO) 9150 Revised from CARE A2 (SO) (enhanced from 263 cr.) Rohan Packaging Industries ST Bk Fac CARE A4 2.5 Reaffirmed Sharon Bio Medicine Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1 70 % LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Advanta India Ltd. NCD* CARE AA-(SO) 1620 Reaffirmed * The ratings factor in credit enhancement in the form of a Letter of Comfort extended by United Phosphorus Limited (rated CARE AA+/A1+). Advanta India Ltd. LT Bk Fac* CARE AA-(SO) - Withdrawn * The ratings factor in credit enhancement in the form of a Letter of Comfort extended by United Phosphorus Limited (rated CARE AA+/A1+). Advanta India Ltd. LT FBL CARE BBB+ 400 Assigned Advanta India Ltd. LT Rupee TL CARE BBB+ 500 Assigned Ahluwalia Contracts (India) Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 3455 Revised from CARE A (enhanced from Rs.295.5 cr.) Ahluwalia Contracts (India) Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE 9200 Revised from BBB+/CARE A2 CARE A / CARE A1 (reduced from Rs.970.0 cr.) Airtravel Enterprises India Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 252.3 Reaffirmed Airtravel Enterprises India Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB /CARE 30 Reaffirmed A4 Arka Leisure And Entertainments Pvt LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 567.7 Assigned Ltd Bhramari Steels Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 205.7 Assigned Gajra Gears Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 286.7 Revised from CARE B Geetanjali Woollens Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 198.5 Reaffirmed Gujarat State Fertilizers & LT Bk Fac CARE AA+ 4650 Reaffirmed Chemicals Ltd Indian Technomac Co. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 8963 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 667.74 cr.) Indian Technometal Company Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ (SO) 1355 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 144 cr.) Kamalam Handlooms Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 200 Assigned Kuber Securities LT Bk Fac CARE B 86 Assigned Mantena Constructions Pvt Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 90 Assigned Parshvanath Weldwires Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB - Assigned R. K. Exports LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 70 Assigned Rohan Packaging Industries LT Bk Fac CARE BB 32.3 Reaffirmed Sharon Bio Medicine Ltd LT Loans CARE A- 348.8 % Sharon Bio Medicine Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 2625 % Sharon Bio Medicine Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE A- /CARE 180 % The Tata Power Company Ltd. NCD CARE AA 2100 Assigned Zaveri And Company Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 500 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. 