Nov 20 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of November 19, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Actif Corporation Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A4 75 Assigned Autodecor Pvt Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 80 Assigned Eskay Knit (India) Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A4 40 Assigned J.K. Files (India) Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 220 Reaffirmed Magma Fincorp Ltd ST debt CARE A1+ 22500 Reaffirmed Magma Fincorp Ltd ST debt CARE A1+ 10000 Reaffirmed Nirmala Polyropes India Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 9 Assigned Orchid Foams & Bubble Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 18 Assigned Polysil Pipes ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 80 Reaffirmed Rc Golden Granites Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 97 Assigned Vishaal Natural Food Products India ST Bk Fac CARE A4 46 Assigned Pvt Ltd MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Icici Home Finance Company Ltd Fixed Deposits CARE AAA (FD) 3000 Reaffirmed Programme (SO) reduced from Rs.400 crore LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A.K. Capital Finance Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ (SO) 1500 Assigned A.K. Capital Services Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 1000 Reaffirmed Reduced from Rs.200 Crore Actif Corporation Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE C 2249.8 Assigned Adilaxmi Industries LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 136.9 Reaffirmed Reduced from Rs.14.48 Crore Atria Convergence Technologies Pvt FB Bk Fac CARE BBB- 279 Assigned Ltd Autodecor Pvt Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 385.7 Assigned Birla Sun Life Capital Protection Close-Ended CARE AAAmfs Assigned Oriented Fund - Series 16 Capital Protection (SO) Oriented Fund Birla Sun Life Capital Protection Close-Ended CARE AAAmfs Assigned Oriented Fund - Series 17 Capital Protection (SO) Oriented Fund Birla Sun Life Capital Protection Close-Ended CARE AAAmfs Assigned Oriented Fund - Series 18 Capital Protection (SO) Oriented Fund Birla Sun Life Cash Plus Scheme Open-ended Liquid CARE AAAmfs Assigned Scheme Devbhumi Arcade Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 75 Assigned Eskay Knit (India) Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE C 3024.6 Assigned Indian Machine Tools Manufacturers' LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 124 Revised from Association CARE BBB (reduced from 21.4 crore) J.K. Files (India) Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 930 Reaffirmed Jhajjar Kt Transco Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 2743.4 Revised from CARE BBB+ Jhajjar Kt Transco Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE A- 2743.4 Revised from CARE BBB+ L&T Interstate Road Corridor Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA (SO) 2153.9 Reaffirmed L&T Vadodara Bharuch Tollway Ltd LT Bk Fac -Senior CARE A- 7557.8 Reaffirmed Debt L&T Vadodara Bharuch Tollway Ltd LT Bk Fac -Senior CARE A- 2937.7 Reaffirmed Debt* L&T Vadodara Bharuch Tollway Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- withdrawn -Subordinate Debt Magma Fincorp Ltd Unsecured CARE AA 6962 Reaffirmed Subordinated Tier II debt Magma Fincorp Ltd Proposed Unsecured CARE AA 288 Reaffirmed Subordinated Tier II debt Magma Fincorp Ltd Redeemable PS CARE AA 550 Reaffirmed Magma Fincorp Ltd Proposed CARE AA 800 Reaffirmed Redeemable PS Magma Fincorp Ltd Perpetual Debt CARE AA- 550 Reaffirmed Magma Fincorp Ltd Proposed Perpetual CARE AA- 250 Reaffirmed Debt Magma Fincorp Ltd Secured Redeemable CARE AA+ 18580 Reaffirmed Bonds Magma Fincorp Ltd Proposed Secured CARE AA+ 5320 Reaffirmed Redeemable Bonds Magma Fincorp Ltd Secured Redeemable CARE AA+/CARE 1000 Reaffirmed Bonds A1+ Magma Fincorp Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac CARE AA+/CARE 66626 Reaffirmed A1+ Magma Itl Finance Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA (SO) 1759 Reaffirmed Magma Itl Finance Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA+(SO) 225 Reaffirmed Navabharat Power Pvt Ltd Bk Fac NOTICE OF WITHDRAWAL Nirmala Polyropes India Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 212.5 Assigned Orchid Foams & Bubble Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 62.5 Assigned Polysil Pipes LT Bk Fac CARE A- 50 Reaffirmed Polysil Pipes Long/ST Bk Fac CARE A-/CARE 85 Reaffirmed A2+ Rc Golden Granites Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE C 14.3 Assigned Shree Ram Oxy-Gas Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 205 Assigned Shree Ram Oxy-Gas Pvt Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac CARE BB-/CARE 18.3 Assigned A4 Suyash Udyog Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+% 50 Team Universal Infratech Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 116.8 Reaffirmed reduced from Rs.11.84 Crore Utkal Alumina International Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 49060 Reaffirmed Vishaal Natural Food Products India LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 13 Assigned Pvt Ltd -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. 