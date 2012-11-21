Nov 21 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of November 20, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Bridal Jewellery Mfg. Co ST Bk Fac CARE A4 315 Reaffirmed Elder Pharmaceuticals Ltd ST Bk Fac (TL) CARE A1 930 Reaffirmed Elder Pharmaceuticals Ltd ST Bk Fac (Non CARE A1 910 Revised from Fund based WC CARE A1+ Limits) Elder Pharmaceuticals Ltd ST Non fund based CARE A1 940 Revised from - SBLC CARE A1+ Elder Pharmaceuticals Ltd CP (Standalone) CARE A1 750 Reaffirmed Elder Pharmaceuticals Ltd CP (Carved out of CARE A1 1050 Revised from WC limits) CARE A1+ Elder Pharmaceuticals Ltd CP (Backed by SBLC CARE A1+(SO) 940 Reaffirmed of Axis Bk) Gmr Infrastructure Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2 3000 Revised from CARE A2+ Indo Shell Mould Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 130 Reaffirmed Jk Lakshmi Cement Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 2000 Reaffirmed Kovai Medical Center Research And ST Bk Fac CARE A3 25 Reaffirmed Educational Trust Mahendra Sponge & Power Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 388 Reaffirmed Rolta India Ltd. On Credit Watch ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 800 % Rolta India Ltd. On Credit Watch ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 3000 % Rsb Transmissions (I) Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A3 355 Reaffirmed (Non-Fund based) Steel Rolling Mill Of Maharashtra. ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 13.5 Revised from CARE A3 Value Point Systems Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 38 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Artisons Trading India Pvt Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB 100 Assigned Elder Pharmaceuticals Ltd LT Bk Fac (TL) CARE A 1660.5 Reaffirmed Elder Pharmaceuticals Ltd LT NCDs CARE A 2250 Reaffirmed Elder Pharmaceuticals Ltd LT NCDs CARE A 1000 Reaffirmed Elder Pharmaceuticals Ltd LT / ST Bk Fac CARE A /CARE 2610 Reaffirmed (Fund Based WC A1 limits) Ghcl Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 9684.5 Reaffirmed Ghcl Ltd. LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB 9980 Reaffirmed /CARE A3 Gmr Infrastructure Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 2250 Revised from CARE A- Gmr Infrastructure Ltd LT NCD (NCD) issue CARE BBB+ 4250 Revised from * CARE A (SO) * NCDs are backed by Non disposable Undertaking (NDU) agreement on equity shares of GIL. Following decline in the standalone credit quality of GIL, no further credit enhancement is considered on account of the NDU and hence the 'SO' symbol has been removed. Gmr Infrastructure Ltd LT NCD (NCD) issue* CARE BBB+ 9950 Revised from CARE A- * NCDs are backed by Non disposable Undertaking (NDU) agreement on equity shares of GIL. Following decline in the standalone credit quality of GIL, no further credit enhancement is considered on account of the NDU and hence the 'SO' symbol has been removed. Indo Shell Mould Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 1067.9 Revised from CARE BBB Indo Shell Mould Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE 300 Revised from BBB-/CARE A3 CARE BBB / CARE A3 Kovai Medical Center Research And LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 90.2 Reaffirmed Educational Trust Mahendra Sponge & Power Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 639.5 Reaffirmed Rolta India Ltd. On Credit Watch LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 1200 % Rolta India Ltd. On Credit Watch LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 16450 % Rsb Transmissions (I) Ltd. LT Bk Fac (TL) CARE BBB 2609.9 Reaffirmed Rsb Transmissions (I) Ltd. LT Bk Fac (Fund CARE BBB 812 Reaffirmed based) Steel Rolling Mill Of Maharashtra. LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 200 Revised from CARE BBB- Steel Rolling Mill Of Maharashtra. LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB+ 50 Revised from /CARE A4+ CARE BBB- / CARE A3 Value Point Systems Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 80 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)