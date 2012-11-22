Nov 22 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of November 21, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aegis Logistics Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 2150 Reaffirmed Bharat Hotels Ltd CP/ST NCD CARE A1+ - Assigned Emami Paper Mills Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1 700 Revised from CARE A1+ Essar Oil Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A2(SO)% 17000 (Invoice Discounting Facilities) Hindustan Aegis Lpg Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+(SO) 1500 Reaffirmed Guaranteed by irrevocable, unconditional corporate guarantee from Aegis Logistics Limited (ALL), rated CARE AA and A1+ Hindustan Aegis Lpg Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+(SO) 250 Reaffirmed Guaranteed by irrevocable, unconditional corporate guarantee from Aegis Logistics Limited (ALL), rated CARE AA and A1+ Hindustan Aegis Lpg Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 750 Reaffirmed Hira Ferro Alloys Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 450 Revised from CARE A3+ Maharashtra Solvent Extraction Pvt ST Bk Fac CARE A3 2.5 Assigned Ltd Patel Jiva Sales Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 170 Assigned Rohan & Rajdeep Infrastructure ST Bk Fac CARE A4 10 Reaffirmed Sanjay Soya Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 14 Assigned Super Spinning Mills Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 600 Assigned The Malayala Manorama Co Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 1100 Reaffirmed Vasoo Builders Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 25 Reaffirmed (reduced from 7.0 CR) LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aegis Logistics Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA- 267.7 Revised from CARE AA Aegis Logistics Ltd NCD CARE AA- 750* Revised from CARE AA * Rs.25.00 crore proposed Andhra Expressway Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA 1265.2 Reaffirmed Emami Paper Mills Ltd ST debt programme - - withdrawn Emami Paper Mills Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A 2000 Reaffirmed Hira Ferro Alloys Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 693.6 Revised from CARE BBB Logistics Pvt Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 85.1 Reaffirmed Logistics Pvt Ltd. LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 245 Reaffirmed /CARE A3+ Maha Hotel Projects P. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 300 Assigned Maharashtra Solvent Extraction Pvt LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 420 Assigned Ltd Patel Jiva Sales Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 68.5 Assigned Patna Highway Projects Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 8460 Revised from CARE BBB Rohan & Rajdeep Infrastructure LT Bk Fac CARE BB 174.9 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs.22.33 CR) Sanjay Soya Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 272.5 Assigned Sea Lord Containers Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA-(SO) 511.9* Revised from CARE AA(SO) *The bank facilities are guaranteed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee by Aegis Logistics Ltd. (ALL), rated CARE AA- and A1+ . Sea Lord Containers Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE AA-(SO) 35* Revised from CARE AA(SO) *The bank facilities are guaranteed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee by Aegis Logistics Ltd. (ALL), rated CARE AA- and A1+ . Super Spinning Mills Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 369.5 Assigned Super Spinning Mills Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB /CARE 1103.6 Assigned A4 Syndicate Bank Lower Tier II Bonds CARE AA+ 10000 Reaffirmed The Malayala Manorama Co Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA 696.8 Reaffirmed (Reduced from 85.34 CR) Vasoo Builders Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 61 Revised from CARE BB (reduced from 9.7 CR) Victory Spinning Mills Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 372.3 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 16.48 CR) Yashomati Hospitals Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac TL CARE D 322.5 Revised from CARE BBB- (reduced from 34.02 CR) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. 