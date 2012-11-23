Nov 23 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of November 22, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Archon Engicon Pvt Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 350 Revised from CARE A3 Devyani Food Industries Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 50 Assigned Glass Equipment (India) Ltd. ST Bk Fac $ CARE A1 (SO) 31 Revised from CARE A1+ (SO) Liberty Phosphate Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A3 1600 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from Rs. 70.00 crore) Pantaloon Retail (India) Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A1 6250 (under credit watch) Pantaloon Retail (India) Ltd. CP (carved out of CARE A1 900 (under working capital credit watch) limits) Ratnapriya Impex Pvt Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A4 400 Reaffirmed The Motwane Manufacturing Co Pvt. ST Bk Fac CARE A3 (SO) 20 Reaffirmed Ltd. Worlds Window Impex India Pvt. Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 2250 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Archon Engicon Pvt Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 857.5 Revised from CARE BBB- Archon Engicon Pvt Ltd. LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB+/CARE 600 Revised from A4+ CARE BBB-/ CARE A3 Devyani Food Industries Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE A- 1767.5 Assigned Devyani Food Industries Ltd. Long/ST Bk Fac CARE A- /CARE 300 Assigned A2+ Gemini Equipment And Rentals Pvt Issuer Rating CARE BB+ (Is) - Reaffirmed Ltd. Genesis Colors Pvt Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 400 Revised from CARE BBB+ Genesis Colors Pvt Ltd. LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE BBB 100 Revised from /CARE A3+ CARE BBB+/ CARE A2 Glass Equipment (India) Ltd. LT Bk Fac $ CARE A+ (SO) 480 Revised from CARE AA+ (SO) $ Backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee of Hindusthan National Glass & Industries Ltd. Jaora Nayagaon Toll Road Co Pvt Ltd.LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 5459 Revised from CARE BBB- Kapico Kerala Resorts Pvt Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE D 1650 Revised from CARE BB+ Liberty Phosphate Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 700 Revised from CARE BBB- (Enhanced from Rs.52.40 crore) Liberty Phosphate Ltd. Long/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB/CARE 25 Revised from A3 CARE BBB- / CARE A3 Lokmangal Mauli Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac (TL) CARE B 1834.7 Assigned Noida Toll Bridge Co. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 148.1 Reaffirmed Noida Toll Bridge Co. Ltd. DDBs CARE A+ 54 Reaffirmed Pantaloon Retail (India) Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE A 21392.5 % Pantaloon Retail (India) Ltd. LT NCD CARE A 2500 % Pantaloon Retail (India) Ltd. LT NCD CARE A 2000 % Pantaloon Retail (India) Ltd. LT NCD CARE A 2250 % Pantaloon Retail (India) Ltd. Proposed LT NCD CARE A 2750 % Rajahmundry Expressway Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA 1414.4 Reaffirmed Ratnapriya Impex Pvt Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 50 Reaffirmed Shristi Infrastructure Development LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 500 Reaffirmed Corporation Ltd. Shristi Infrastructure Development LT / ST Bk Fac CARE BBB 200 Reaffirmed Corporation Ltd. /CARE A3 The Motwane Manufacturing Co Pvt. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- (SO) 64 Reaffirmed Ltd. (reduced from 6.43cr) Worlds Window Impex India Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 650 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)