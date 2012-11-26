Nov 26 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of November 23, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Malwa Oxygen And Industrial Gases ST Bk Fac CARE A3 17.8 Assigned Pvt Ltd. P. Kishanchand Textiles Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 50 Reaffirmed Premier Fabrics International Pvt ST Bk Fac CARE A4 15 Assigned Ltd. Privi Organics Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 1807.8 Revised from CARE A2 Universal Construction Machinery & ST Bk Fac CARE A4 300 Revised from Equipment Ltd CARE A3 V- Mart Retail Ltd. IPO CARE IPO Assigned Grade 3 LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A.R.C. Mills Pvt Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 110.1 Reaffirmed (Reduced from Rs.12.34 Crore) Ames Impex Electricals Pvt Ltd. Bk Fac CARE BB+/CARE Suspended A4 D.Ranilia Fabrics Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - Suspended Gopal Cotton Industries Bk Fac CARE B Suspended Laxmiraj Distributors Pvt. Ltd. LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB-/CARE 150 Revised from A4 CARE BB/ CARE A4 (enhanced from Rs. 12 Crore) Malwa Oxygen And Industrial Gases LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 37.1 Assigned Pvt Ltd. Malwa Oxygen And Industrial Gases LT/ST Bk Fac CARE 18 Assigned Pvt Ltd. BBB-/CARE A3 Oriental Bank Of Commerce Lower Tier II Bonds CARE AA+ 9000 Assigned Oriental Bank Of Commerce Lower Tier II Bonds CARE AA+ 3000 Reaffirmed P. Kishanchand Textiles Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 7.8 Reaffirmed Premier Fabrics International Pvt LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 40 Assigned Ltd. Privi Organics Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 1067.1 Revised from CARE BBB+ Privi Organics Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB- 963.5 Revised from /CARE A3 CARE BBB+/ CARE A2 Ratnakala Exports Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 1020 Reaffirmed Ratnakala Exports Pvt Ltd Long-TL CARE BBB 237.6 withdrawn Renown Hotels & Resorts Pvt Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE C 71.1 Assigned Shalby Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 500 Assigned Shiv Shakti Ginning And Pressing LT Bk Fac CARE B 179.9 Assigned Pvt Ltd Tejas Constructions & Bk Fac CARE BB+/CARE Suspended Infrastructure Pvt.Ltd A4+ Universal Construction Machinery & LT Bk Fac CARE BB 470.1 Revised from Equipment Ltd CARE BBB- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)