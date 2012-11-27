Nov 27 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of November 26, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- ------------------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Chetak Enterprises Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 20 Reaffirmed Gammon Infrastructure Projects Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 50 Revised from CARE A1 Paramount Powders Pvt Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 40 Assigned S P Fabricators Pvt Ltd CP CARE A1+ 500 Withdrawn Tamboli Castings Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 15 Assigned Western India Metal Processors Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 198 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aadhar Housing Finance Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA(SO) 1000 Assigned Agribiotech Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 135.2 Reaffirmed (enhanced by Rs.2 crore) Chetak Enterprises Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 450 Reaffirmed Chetak Enterprises Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE A- /CARE 1400 Reaffirmed A2+ Chetak Enterprises Ltd LT Bk Fac (TL 1) CARE A(SO) 65.4 Assigned Chetak Enterprises Ltd LT Bk Fac (TL 2) CARE A(SO) 417.9 Assigned Chetak Enterprises Ltd LT Bk Fac (TL 3) CARE A(SO) 1323.3 Assigned Chetak Enterprises Ltd LT Bk Fac (TL 4) CARE A(SO) 245.8 Assigned Gammon Infrastructure Projects Ltd Proposed NCDs CARE A 1000 Revised from CARE A+ Gammon Infrastructure Projects Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE A/CARE 5000 Revised from A2+ CARE A+/CARE A1 Genesis Luxury Fashion Pvt Ltd. LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB (SO) 290 Revised from /CARE A3+ (SO) CARE BB+(SO)/ CARE A2 (SO) @ backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee provided by Genesis Colors Private Limited (GCPL) rated 'CARE BBB/CARE A3+'Limited (GCPL) rated 'CARE BBB/CARE A3+ (reduced from 32) Gulf Petrochem India Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB(SO) 2457.1 Assigned @ backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee of Gulf Petrochem FZC (GPFZC) Harak Chandra Flour Mills Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 68.6 Assigned Jitf Water Infrastructure Ltd. LT FB Bk Fac CARE BBB 2100 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.160.00 cr.) Jupiter Lifeline Hospitals Ltd. Long-TL CARE BBB 726 Reaffirmed Jupiter Lifeline Hospitals Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 250 Reaffirmed Mahalaxmi Stone Industries LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 80.5 Assigned Muthoot Mercantile Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 250 Revised from CARE BBB [enhanced from 15.00cr] Paramount Powders Pvt Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 75.5 Assigned Tamboli Castings Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 293.3 Assigned Umang Realtech Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac TL CARE BBB- 450 Reaffirmed Western India Metal Processors Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 450 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)