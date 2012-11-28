Nov 28 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of November 27, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aditya Birla Nuvo Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 5000 Reaffirmed Brahampuri Steels Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 6 assigned Jobby Engineers Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 65 Assigned Lambda Therapeutic Research Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1 20 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs.23.50 CR) Limtex Tea & Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 71 Reaffirmed Sri Velmurugan Fabricators ST Bk Fac CARE D 18 Revised from CARE A4 T.R. Sawhney Motors Pvt. Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 100 Reaffirmed* * The ratings have been removed from credit watch post resumption of operations Maruti Suzuki India Ltd.(Maruti)'s Manesar plant with no significant adverse impact of the lock out on the overall credit profile of TRS LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aditya Birla Nuvo Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA+ 13524.3 Reaffirmed Brahampuri Steels Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 78.9 Assigned Brahampuri Steels Ltd LT / ST Bk Fac CARE B+ /CARE 50 Assigned A4 Chawla Iron Traders Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 80 withdrawn Eca Infrastructure India Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A-(SO) 990.9* Reaffirmed * backed by joint and several, unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee of JV partners Chetak Enterprises Limited (CEL, rated 'CARE A-/CARE A2+') and Eagle Infra India Limited Eca Infrastructure India Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE A-(SO) 76.4* Reaffirmed /CARE A2+(SO) * backed by joint and several, unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee of JV partners Chetak Enterprises Limited (CEL, rated 'CARE A-/CARE A2+') and Eagle Infra India Limited Gomtesh Ginning & Pressing Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 4.1 Assigned Gomtesh Ginning & Pressing Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE B /CARE 80 Assigned A4 Jobby Engineers Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 29.6 Assigned Lambda Therapeutic Research Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A 583.3 Reaffirmed Lambda Therapeutic Research Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE A /CARE 285 Reaffirmed A1 (reduced from Rs.62.76 CR) Limtex Tea & Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 387.2 Revised from CARE C M.D. Cottex Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B- 120.2 Revised from CARE B Mahavir Industries LT Bk Fac CARE BB 86.4 Assigned Narayanpur Power Company Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 80.3 Reaffirmed Radheshyam Trendz Pvt Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 60 Assigned Sri Velmurugan Fabricators LT Bk Fac CARE D 77.3 Revised from CARE BB T.R. Sawhney Motors Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 750 Reaffirmed* * The ratings have been removed from credit watch post resumption of operations Maruti Suzuki India Ltd.(Maruti)'s Manesar plant with no significant adverse impact of the lock out on the overall credit profile of TRS -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)