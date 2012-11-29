Nov 29 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of November 28, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ajanta Pharma Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A1 350 Reaffirmed Himadri Chemicals & Industries Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 4950 Reaffirmed Himadri Chemicals & Industries Ltd. ST Debt (including CARE A1+ 1000 Reaffirmed CP) M/S Shairu Gems ST Bk Fac CARE A3 70 Assigned Som Shiva (Impex) Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A3 33 Reaffirmed Zicom Saas Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 150 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 10.00) LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ajanta Pharma Ltd. Long-TL CARE A+ 3986.2 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from Rs.136.58 crore) Ajanta Pharma Ltd. LT / ST Bk Fac CARE A+ /CARE 1200 Reaffirmed A1 Animesh Ispat Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 68.2 Assigned Animesh Ispat Pvt. Ltd. Long /ST Bk Fac CARE BBB- 50 Assigned /CARE A3 Anjani Enterprise Bk Fac CARE D - Suspended G.S. Express Pvt. Ltd. Bk Fac - - Suspended Himadri Chemicals & Industries Ltd. NCD CARE AA- 1000 Reaffirmed Himadri Chemicals & Industries Ltd. NCD CARE AA- 1000 Reaffirmed Himadri Chemicals & Industries Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE AA- 5880 Reaffirmed (reduced from 604.0 cr) Himadri Chemicals & Industries Ltd. Long/ST Bk Fac CARE AA-/CARE 1510 Reaffirmed A1+ Intec Infonet Pvt. Ltd. Bk Fac - - Suspended Kalyani Education Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 105.5 Assigned M/S Shairu Gems LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 1935 Reaffirmed Mahendra Strips Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 129 Assigned National Steel And Agro Industries Bk Fac CARE 9607.2 withdrawn Ltd BBB-/CARE A3( Ritu Shipping Pvt Ltd Bk Fac CARE BB-/A4 Suspended Rsk Industries Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 23.3 Assigned Rsk Industries Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB-/CARE 40 Assigned A4 Shiva Distilleries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A 365 Revised from CARE A+ Shree Laxmi Ship Breakers Bk Fac CARE D Suspended Shubhlaxmi Casting Pvt Ltd Bk Fac CARE D - Suspended Skl Hotels Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 250 Assigned Som Shiva (Impex) Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 80 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs.8.73 crore) V. S. Multimetal Pvt Ltd Bk Fac CARE D - suspended Zicom Saas Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 1125 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 65.00) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)