Nov 30 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of November 29, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Birla Power Solutions Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 100 Reaffirmed Blossoms Oils & Fats Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 1220 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 95.00) Hdfc Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 66192.9 Reaffirmed Ifgl Refractories Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 120 Reaffirmed Ifgl Refractories Ltd ST Debt (including CARE A1+ 100 Reaffirmed CP) *carved out of fund based working capital limit Kanchan India Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 19.2 Assigned Vijay Garments Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 240 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Birla Power Solutions Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 500 Revised from CARE BB Blossoms Oils & Fats Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 219.8 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 20.33) Hdfc Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AAA 102948.2 Reaffirmed Ifgl Exports Ltd LT Bk Fac* CARE A+(SO) 352.4 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 31.89) *backed by unconditional & irrevocable guarantee of IFGL Refractories Ltd Ifgl Refractories Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 181.2 Reaffirmed Ifgl Refractories Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE A+ /CARE 500 Reaffirmed A1 Jalaram Cotton & Proteins Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 435.2 Reaffirmed (enhanced by Rs.2 crore) Kanchan India Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 2322.6 Assigned M/S Kapu Gems LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 120 Reaffirmed Maan Aluminium Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 70 Assigned Maan Aluminium Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB- 225 Assigned /CARE A3 Monad Edukasional Society LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 274 Assigned Narmada Solvex Pvt Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 280 Assigned Rajlakshmi Bhandar Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 150 Assigned Ruhatiya Cotton & Metal Pvt Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 70 Assigned Ruhatiya Spinners Pvt Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 80 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)