Dec 3 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of November 30, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Agmotex Fabrics Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE D 1.7 Assigned Fibretec ST Bk Fac CARE A4 52.8 Assigned M.P. Veneers Pvt Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 65 Reaffirmed Shekhawati Poly-Yarn Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 65 Assigned Sonear Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 205 Assigned Tectone Motors Pvt Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A4 2.5 Reaffirmed Parabolic Drugs Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 3176.8 Revised from CARE A3 Uni-Com India Pvt Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 100 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Agmotex Fabrics Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE D 277.5 Assigned Axiom Ceramic Pvt Ltd Bk Fac CARE B /CARE Suspended A4 Coral Ceramic Pvt Ltd Bk Fac CARE BB /CARE Suspended A4 Coral Granito Pvt Ltd Bk Fac CARE BB /CARE Suspended A4 Coral Plus Ceramic Pvt Ltd Bk Fac CARE BB- Suspended /CARE A4 Fibretec Long/ST Bk Fac CARE C/CARE A4 10 Assigned M.P. Veneers Pvt Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 35 Reaffirmed M.P. Veneers Pvt Ltd. LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE BB+/CARE 2.5 Reaffirmed A4+ Madras Sugars Ltd LT Bk Fac * CARE A (SO) 562.5 Revised from CARE A+(SO) * backed by corporate guarantee given by Shiva Distilleries Ltd Madras Sugars Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 2326.5 Reaffirmed Mayar Infrastructure Development LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 1665 Assigned Pvt Ltd. Parabolic Drugs Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 4729.3 Revised from CARE BBB- Realtrack Wire Industries Pvt Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE B 136.5 Assigned Shekhawati Poly-Yarn Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 1148.8 Assigned Sonear Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 760.8 Assigned Sysco Industries Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 224.2 Revised from CARE B Tectone Motors Pvt Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 90.1 Revised from CARE BB- Uni-Com India Pvt Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 250 Assigned