Dec 4 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of December 3, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Bharat Hotels Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 400 Revised from CARE A1+ Compuage Infocom Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 3250.5 Assigned Dnh Spinners Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 81.4 Revised from CARE A3+ Eros International Media Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 10 Reaffirmed Eros International Media Ltd CP CARE A1+ 1500 Revised from CARE A1+ Esspal International Pvt Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A4 100 Reaffirmed Intermarket India Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 6 Reaffirmed Iscon Surgicals Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A4 40 Reaffirmed Raj Industries ST Bk Fac CARE A4 170 Assigned Setco Automotive Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 20 Reaffirmed Siddhi Vinayak Polymer Pvt Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A4 10 Assigned Srei Infrastructure Finance Ltd STD programme CARE A1+ 20000 Reaffirmed (incl. CP) Srei Infrastructure Finance Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 15000 Reaffirmed Sriman Chemicals Pvt Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A4 18 Assigned Sunil Hitech Engineers Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 1575 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Asia Motorworks Ltd Bk Fac CARE withdrawn BBB-/CARE A3 Bharat Hotels Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 6451.4 Revised from CARE A+ Bharat Hotels Ltd. NCD CARE BBB+ 1066.7 Revised from CARE A+ Compuage Infocom Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 1405 Assigned Convention Hotels India Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac-TL CARE B+ 1295 Revised from CARE BB (reduced from Rs. 132.1 Cr) Dhfl Vysya Housing Finance Ltd LT Bk Fac* CARE AA (SO) 2000 Assigned In-principle * backed by letter of comfort to be issued by Dewan Housing Finance Company Ltd (DHFL Dnh Spinners Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 935.6 Reaffirmed Eros International Media Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 3393.3 Reaffirmed Eros International Media Ltd Proposed NCDs CARE A+ 2000 Reaffirmed Esspal International Pvt Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 71 Reaffirmed Esspal International Pvt Ltd. LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB- 120 Reaffirmed /CARE A4 Intermarket India Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 405 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.38.16 Cr Iscon Surgicals Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 49.3 Reaffirmed Iscon Surgicals Ltd. LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB+ 100 Reaffirmed /CARE A4 Raj Industries LT Bk Fac CARE BB 207.8 Assigned Satin Creditcare Network Ltd NCDs CARE BBB- 250 Assigned Setco Automotive (Uk) Ltd LT Fac* CARE BBB+ (SO) 149.4 Assigned * backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee provided by Setco Automotive Limited (SAL) Setco Automotive Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 2810.4 Reaffirmed Shriram Transport Finance Co. Ltd NCD- XVI CARE AA+ 10000 Assigned Shriram Transport Finance Company Series A1 PTCs CARE AAA (SO) 4751.3 Assigned Ltd Shriram Transport Finance Company Series A2 PTCs CARE AAA (SO) 250.1 Assigned Ltd Shriram Transport Finance Company Second Loss CARE BBB (SO) 290 Assigned Ltd Facility Shriram Transport Finance Company Series A1 PTCs CARE AA+ (SO) 3541.8 Assigned Ltd. Shriram Transport Finance Company Series A2 PTCs CARE AA+ (SO) 186.4 Assigned Ltd. Shriram Transport Finance Company Second Loss CARE BBB (SO) 193.9 Assigned Ltd. Facility Siddhi Vinayak Polymer Pvt Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 48.1 Assigned Srei Infrastructure Finance Ltd LT infrastructure CARE AA- 248.9 Revised from bond CARE AA Srei Infrastructure Finance Ltd Secured Redeemable CARE AA- 20 Revised from Bonds (Series I) CARE AA Srei Infrastructure Finance Ltd Proposed Secured CARE AA- 50 Revised from Redeemable Bonds CARE AA (Series I) Srei Infrastructure Finance Ltd Secured Redeemable CARE AA- 4500 Revised from Bonds (Series II) CARE AA Srei Infrastructure Finance Ltd Proposed Secured CARE AA- 280 Revised from Redeemable Bonds CARE AA (Series II) Srei Infrastructure Finance Ltd Secured Redeemable CARE AA- 2000 Revised from Bonds (Series III) CARE AA Srei Infrastructure Finance Ltd Proposed Secured CARE AA- 500 Revised from Redeemable Bonds CARE AA (Series III) Srei Infrastructure Finance Ltd Secured Redeemable CARE AA- 3249 Revised from Bonds (Series IV) CARE AA Srei Infrastructure Finance Ltd Proposed Secured CARE AA- 1751 Revised from Redeemable Bonds CARE AA (Series IV) Srei Infrastructure Finance Ltd Secured Redeemable CARE AA- 767.9 Revised from Bonds (Series V- CARE AA Tranche I) Srei Infrastructure Finance Ltd Secured Redeemable CARE AA- 431 Revised from Bonds (Series V - CARE AA Tranche II) Srei Infrastructure Finance Ltd Proposed Secured CARE AA- 1232.1 Revised from Redeemable Bonds CARE AA (Series V-tranche I) Srei Infrastructure Finance Ltd Proposed Secured CARE AA- 2320.1 Revised from Redeemable Bonds CARE AA (Series V-tranche II) Srei Infrastructure Finance Ltd Unsecured CARE AA- 500 Revised from Subordinated Tier CARE AA II NCD (Series I) Srei Infrastructure Finance Ltd Unsecured CARE AA- 2000 Revised from Subordinated Tier CARE AA II NCD (Series II) Srei Infrastructure Finance Ltd Unsecured CARE AA- 500 Revised from Subordinated Tier CARE AA II NCD (Series III) Srei Infrastructure Finance Ltd Unsecured CARE AA- 2300 Revised from Subordinated Tier CARE AA II NCD (Series IV) Srei Infrastructure Finance Ltd Proposed Unsecured CARE AA- 200 Revised from Subordinated Tier CARE AA II NCD (Series IV) Srei Infrastructure Finance Ltd Unsecured CARE AA- 1367.9 Revised from Subordinated Tier CARE AA II NCD (Series V) Srei Infrastructure Finance Ltd Proposed Unsecured CARE AA- 1132.1 Revised from Subordinated Tier CARE AA II NCD (Series V) Srei Infrastructure Finance Ltd Unsecured CARE AA- 1050 Revised from Subordinated Tier CARE AA II NCD (Series V) Srei Infrastructure Finance Ltd Proposed Unsecured CARE AA- 3950 Revised from Subordinated Tier CARE AA II NCD (Series V) Srei Infrastructure Finance Ltd Mezzanine Capital CARE AA- withdrawn Srei Infrastructure Finance Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA- 105820.2 Revised from CARE AA (enhanced from Rs. 7,481.98 Cr) Sriman Chemicals Pvt Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 26.4 Assigned Sriman Chemicals Pvt Ltd. Proposed LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 10 Assigned Sunil Hitech Engineers Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 3116.5 Assigned Sunil Hitech Engineers Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE 5775 Assigned BBB+/CARE A2+ Vardhman Casting Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 65.7 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. 