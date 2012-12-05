Dec 5 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of December 4, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Apex Tarmac Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 20 Assigned Cesc Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 2500 Reaffirmed Cesc Ltd ST debt (incl. CP)* CARE A1+ 5000 Reaffirmed *CESC maintains that the aggregate outstanding under STD/CP and cash credit shall be within the fund Green Woods Palaces And Resorts Pvt ST Bk Fac - CARE A3 150 Assigned Ltd proposed non-FB limit Green Woods Palaces And Resorts Pvt ST Bk Fac CARE A3 35 Assigned Ltd Hindon Forge Pvt. Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A4 60 Reaffirmed Jay Jay Mills (India) Pvt Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A3 510 Reaffirmed Rajshri Iron Industries Pvt. Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A4 3.5 Assigned Rotomac Electricals Pvt. Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 65 Assigned Scg Exports Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 2150 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Akme Fincon Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 62.4 Assigned Akme Fintrade (India) Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 150 Assigned Apex Tarmac Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 120 Assigned Caparo India Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 81.09 Reaffirmed Cesc Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA 6150 Reaffirmed Emaar Mgf Land Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 3200 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs.371.00 cr) Emaar Mgf Land Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- - withdrawn Emaar Mgf Land Ltd NCD CARE BB- 1415.3 Reaffirmed Emaar Mgf Land Ltd NCD CARE BB- 22600 Reaffirmed Emaar Mgf Land Ltd NCD CARE BB- 6200 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.600 cr.) Green Woods Palaces And Resorts Pvt LT Bk Fac - CARE BBB- 2250 Assigned Ltd proposed TL Hindon Forge Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 155 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 15.2) Jay Jay Mills (India) Pvt Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 1180.5 Reaffirmed Rajshri Iron Industries Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE B- 268.6 Assigned Rotomac Electricals Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 20 Assigned S C Shettar & Sons LT Bk Fac CARE BB 50 Reaffirmed Sunteck Realty Ltd NCD CARE A 200 Assigned Vijay Tanks And Vessels Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A 264 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs.31.03 crore) Vijay Tanks And Vessels Pvt. Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE A /CARE 4790 Reaffirmed A1 (enhanced from Rs.354.54 crore) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)