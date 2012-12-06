Dec 6 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of December 5, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- 21St Century Ferro & Alloys Pvt. LtdST Bk Fac CARE A4 32.5 Reaffirmed Century Tiles Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 30 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 1.35cr) Chetak Jainco Tollways Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ (SO) 19.4 Assigned Chetak Mitratollways Pvt Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ (SO) 35.3 Assigned Comfort Securities Ltd. BG CARE A4+ 80 Reaffirmed Comfort Securities Ltd. Secured Overdraft CARE A4+ 250* Reaffirmed *Out of rated limit of Rs.25 crore, facilities for Rs.7.48 crore yet to be tied up. L&T Fincorp Ltd. CP (CP) / ST Debt CARE A1+ 7000 Reaffirmed (STD) Montex Glass Fibre Industries Pvt ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 60 Reaffirmed Ltd. Nilkamal Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 1400 Reaffirmed (Reduced from Rs.150.00 crore) Nilkamal Ltd CP (Carved out of CARE A1+ 500 Reaffirmed working capital limits) Peregrine Guarding Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 170 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 9.0cr) Siro Clinpharm Pvt Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 100 Revised from CARE A3+ Sks Microfinance Ltd Series A1 PTCs CARE A1+ - Assigned Spc Chetak Tollways Pvt Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ (SO) 20.3 Assigned Theis Precision Steel India Pvt. LtdST Bk Fac CARE A2 100 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- 21St Century Ferro & Alloys Pvt. LtdLT Bk Fac CARE BB 60 Reaffirmed Ayushajay Construction Pvt Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 82.8 Reaffirmed Bumi Geo Engineering Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Century Tiles Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 111.5 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 9.50cr) Chetak Jainco Tollways Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- (SO 500 Assigned Chetak Mitratollways Pvt Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE A- (SO) 600 Assigned Gati Motors Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 78 Reaffirmed Gmmco Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA+ 3258.7 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.303.50 crore) Gmmco Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac CARE AA+/CARE 3500 Reaffirmed A1+ (enhanced from Rs.275.00 crore) Kumar Arch Tech Pvt Ltd Bk Fac CARE BB- /A4 - Suspended L&T Fincorp Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE AA+ 20000 Reaffirmed L&T Fincorp Ltd. NCD (NCD) CARE AA+ 3000 Assigned Lovely Estates Bk Fac CARE B - withdrawn M/S Banerjee Auto Corporation LT Bk Facility CARE BB- 55 Reaffirmed Maxx Mobile Communication Ltd. And Bk Fac CARE BBB - Suspended Maxx Moblink Pvt. Ltd /CARE A3 Montex Glass Fibre Industries Pvt LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 74.3 Reaffirmed Ltd. Nilkamal Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA- 4653.7 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from Rs.433.45 crore) Peregrine Guarding Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 430 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 24.0cr) Ridham Synthetics Pvt. Ltd Bk Fac CARE BB - Suspended Siro Clinpharm Pvt Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 128.7 Revised from CARE BBB Spc Chetak Tollways Pvt Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE A- (SO) 465.7 Assigned Theis Precision Steel India Pvt. LtdLT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 60 Reaffirmed United Bank Of India Perpetual Bonds CARE AA 3000 Assigned (Series I) Visen Industries Ltd Bk Fac - - Notice of Withdrawal -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.