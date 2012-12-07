Dec 7 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of December 6, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Apex Tubes Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 150 Assigned Msp Steel & Power Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2 430 Reaffirmed (reduced from 47.0 CR) Servalakshmi Paper Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 115 Assigned Shanthi Feeds Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 197.6 Reaffirmed Siddhi Vinayak Knots And Prints Pvt ST Bk Fac CARE A3 0.7 Reaffirmed Ltd Strata Geosystems (India) Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 50 Reaffirmed Trivedi Corp Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 94 Assigned Vhm Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 320 Assigned Ankur Urza Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE D 54 Revised from CARE A4 LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ankur Urza Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE D 481.4 Revised from CARE BB Apex Tubes Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 275.2 Assigned Balaji Plantations LT Bk Fac CARE D 56.7 Assigned Colorplus Fashions Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE A+ /CARE 220 Reaffirmed A1+ Creamy Foods Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 689.9 Reaffirmed (increased from Rs.57.21 crore) Goombira Tea Company Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE B 143 Reaffirmed Msp Steel & Power Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 9569 Reaffirmed (reduced from 871.3 CR ) Overseas Infrastructure Alliance LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB 7420* Reaffirmed (India) Pvt Ltd /CARE A3 (enhanced from Rs. 315 crore) * US$140 million converted @ Rs. 53/US$ (enhanced from US$70 million converted @ Rs. 45/US$) Quatrro Global Services Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 247.2 Reaffirmed Quatrro Global Services Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB 300 Reaffirmed /CARE A3 Savalia Cotton Ginning & Pressing LT Bk Fac CARE B 349 Assigned Pvt Ltd Servalakshmi Paper Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B- 3245.1 Assigned Shanthi Feeds Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 331.8 Reaffirmed (reduced from 34.12 CR) Siddhi Vinayak Knots And Prints Pvt LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 761.3 Reaffirmed Ltd Smc Foods Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 431.9 Reaffirmed (increased from Rs.40.42 crore) Strata Geosystems (India) Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 129.3 Reaffirmed Trivedi Corp Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE C 310 Assigned Trivedi Corp Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE C /CARE 95 Assigned A4 Union Chains & Jewellers Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB /CARE 250 Reaffirmed A4 Vhm Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 1118.4 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)