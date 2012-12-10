Dec 10 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of December 7, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aksharchem (India) Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A3 10 Reaffirmed Amicus Oil & Chemicals Pvt. Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A4 2.5 Assigned Asahi Songwon Colors Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 270 Reaffirmed (enhanced by Rs.14 crore) Caparo Maruti Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 165 Reaffirmed Caparo Maruti Ltd CP (Carved out of CARE A1+ 125 Reaffirmed working capital limits) Caparo Mi Steel Processing Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 27.5 Reaffirmed Frost International Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 25150 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.1,805.00 crore) Kothari Products Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE A3 13450 Reaffirmed Malladi Drugs And Pharmaceuticals ST Bk Fac CARE A4 185 Reaffirmed Ltd (enhanced from Rs. 18.20 Cr) Monnet Ispat & Energy Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 3475 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs 50 Cr) Monnet Ispat & Energy Ltd ST CP/NCD CARE A1+ 2500 Reaffirmed Programme-I* *Carved out of working capital limits Monnet Ispat & Energy Ltd CP Programme-II CARE A1+ 1500 Reaffirmed Precision Metals ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 80 Revised from CARE A3 Precision Metals ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 30 Revised from CARE A3 Sharon Bio Medicine Ltd. ST Bk Fac % CARE A3 70 Revised from CARE A1 Sharon Bio Medicine Ltd. ST/LT Bk Fac % CARE A3 180 Revised from CARE A1 Shruti Fashions Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 3.6 Reaffirmed Veer Metal Industries Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 50 Reaffirmed Venus Wire Industries Pvt Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 224 Revised from CARE A3 LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aaria Gold Pvt Ltd Bk Fac CARE BB Suspended Aksharchem (India) Ltd. LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB- 150 Reaffirmed /CARE A3 Amicus Oil & Chemicals Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 57.1 Assigned Anil Steel Works LT Bk Fac CARE B- 120 Assigned Asahi Songwon Colors Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 423.5 Reaffirmed (enhanced by Rs.33 crore) Asahi Songwon Colors Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE A+ /CARE 450 Reaffirmed A1+ (enhanced by Rs.6.60 crore) Asian Granito India Ltd. Bk Fac CARE A Suspended Betul Oil Ltd. Bk Fac CARE 1405.8 withdrawn BBB-/CARE A3 Bharat Petroresources Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 111397 Reaffirmed Caparo Engineering India Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 5030.5 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs. 593.23 Cr) Caparo Engineering India Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 1190 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs. 125 Cr) Caparo Maruti Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 1047.1 Revised from CARE AA- Caparo Mi Steel Processing Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 230.2 Reaffirmed Divya Corporation Bk Fac CARE BB- Suspended /CARE A4 Dungsam Cement Corporation Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 4100 Revised from CARE BBB- Emmay Logistics (India) Pvt Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB 1000 Assigned Firefly Energy Ltd Bk Fac CARE BB /CARE Suspended A4 Frost International Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 173.7 Revised from CARE BBB (enhanced from Rs.15.05 crore) India Infrastructure Finance LT TFBs CARE AAA 100000 Assigned Company Ltd Indostar Capital Finance Pvt Ltd. Bk Fac CARE AA- 10000 Reaffirmed Jaypee Powergrid Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 7054.3 Revised from CARE BBB (enhanced from Rs.700 crore) Kothari Products Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 50 Reaffirmed M S Marketing Enterprises Pvt Ltd Bk Fac CARE BB+/CARE Suspended A4+ Malladi Drugs And Pharmaceuticals LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 1071 Reaffirmed Ltd (reduced from Rs. 115.19 Cr) Monnet Ispat & Energy Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA- 36689.8 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs 3,723 crore) Monnet Ispat & Energy Ltd NCDs-I CARE AA- 3000 Reaffirmed Monnet Ispat & Energy Ltd Proposed NCDs-II CARE AA- 5000 Reaffirmed Monnet Ispat & Energy Ltd Proposed NCDs-III CARE AA- 2500 Reaffirmed Ratnabhumi Developers Pvt Ltd Bk Fac CARE BB Suspended Rohit Infra Projects Pvt Ltd Bk Fac CARE BB/CARE Suspended A4 Sharon Bio Medicine Ltd. LT Loans % CARE BBB- 348.8 Revised from CARE A- Sharon Bio Medicine Ltd. LT Bk Fac % CARE BBB- 2625 Revised from CARE A- Shruti Fashions Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 73.4 Reaffirmed Shruti Fashions Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB+/CARE 50 Assigned A4 Sri Jagdamba Ginning And Pressing Bk Fac CARE BB+/CARE Suspended Pvt Ltd A4+ Vapi Care Pharma Pvt Ltd Bk Fac CARE Suspended BBB-/CARE A3 Veer Metal Industries Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 82.5 Reaffirmed Venus Wire Industries Pvt Ltd. LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB/CARE 305.8 Revised from A3+ CARE BBB-/CARE A3 Veritas Bioventions Pvt Ltd Bk Fac CARE BB- Suspended -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. 