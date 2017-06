Dec 11 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of December 10, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Bajaj Kagaj Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 2.5 Reaffirmed Bansal Oil Extraction Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 50 Assigned Bansal Refineries Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 10 Assigned Chinar Forge Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 185 Assigned Dee Development Engineers Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A3 750 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 11.00 CR) Era Buildsys Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 1157.5 Revised from CARE A2 Globe Ecologistics Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE A3 100 Reaffirmed Indus League Clothing Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 380 Reaffirmed Jordan Construction ST Bk Fac CARE A4 13 Reaffirmed Kontinental Steel & Power Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 36.5 Reaffirmed Link Enterprises ST Bk Fac CARE A4 50 Reaffirmed M/S Jalan Iron And Steel Company ST Bk Fac CARE A4 10 Reaffirmed Newage Fire Protection Engineers ST Bk Fac CARE A4 57.5 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Rajendra Auto Wheels Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 25 Reaffirmed Santosh Overseas Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Shree Jagdamba Coke Industries Pvt ST Bk Fac CARE A4 50 Reaffirmed Ltd Sms Pharmaceuticals Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+% 665 (enhanced from 47.56cr) State Bank Of Mauritius CD CARE A1+ 3000 Reaffirmed Su-Kam Power Systems Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2 2200 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 160cr) Tirupati Basmati Exports Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 50 Assigned Training Ship Rahaman Three Years B. Sc. CARE Grade 1 Reaffirmed Nautical Science course Training Ship Rahaman Diploma in CARE Grade 1 Reaffirmed Nautical Science Training Ship Rahaman Elementary First CARE Grade 1 Reaffirmed Aid (EFA) Training Ship Rahaman Proficiency in CARE Grade 1 Reaffirmed Medical First Aid (MFA) Training Ship Rahaman Fire Prevention & CARE Grade 1 Reaffirmed Fire Fighting (FPFF) Training Ship Rahaman Advanced Fire CARE Grade 1 Reaffirmed Fighting (AFF) Training Ship Rahaman Oil Tanker CARE Grade 1 Reaffirmed Familiarization (TFAM) Training Ship Rahaman Global Maritime CARE Grade 1 Reaffirmed Distress and Safety System (GMDSS) Training Ship Rahaman Personal Survival CARE Grade 1 Reaffirmed Techniques (PST) Training Ship Rahaman Proficiency in CARE Grade 1 Reaffirmed Survival Craft & Rescue Boats (PSCRB) Training Ship Rahaman Personal Safety & CARE Grade 1 Reaffirmed Social Responsibilities (PSSR) Training Ship Rahaman Pre Sea General CARE Grade 1 Reaffirmed Purpose Ratings (PSR) Training Ship Rahaman Pre Sea Saloon CARE Grade 1 Reaffirmed Ratings (PSRS) Yak Education Trust General Purpose CARE Grade 1 Reaffirmed rating (G.P. rating) Yak Education Trust Deck Cadets CARE Grade 1 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Atria Convergence Technologies Pvt HCV Digital CARE BBB- 10 Assigned Ltd Entertainment (P) Ltd. Atria Convergence Technologies Pvt Excite Digital CARE BBB- 20 Assigned Ltd Home Entertainment (P) Ltd. Atria Convergence Technologies Pvt Beam Telecom (P) CARE BBB- 50 Assigned Ltd Ltd Atria Convergence Technologies Pvt ACN Cable (P) Ltd CARE BBB- 141 Assigned Ltd Bajaj Kagaj Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 132.1 Reaffirmed Bansal Oil Extraction Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 246.7 Assigned Bansal Refineries Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 75.7 Assigned Chinar Forge Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 109.6 Assigned Dee Development Engineers Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 731.5 Revised from CARE BBB- Dee Development Engineers Ltd. LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB 1460* Revised from /CARE A3 CARE BBB-/ CARE A3 (enhanced from 15.50 CR) * Reclassification of Rs.37.61 crore from LT to LT/ST (fund based) Era Buildsys Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 2158.3 Revised from CARE BBB+ Globe Ecologistics Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 900 Revised from CARE BBB (enhanced from Rs.56 crore) Hcg Constructions Pvt Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE B- 170.3 Revised from CARE C Indus League Clothing Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 1720 Reaffirmed Jammu & Kashmir Bank Ltd Lower Tier II Bonds CARE AA 6000 Reaffirmed Jordan Construction LT Bk Fac CARE BB 40 Reaffirmed Jyoti Structures Ltd NCD CARE A- 500* Reaffirmed *includes outstanding NCD of Rs.10 crore Kayess Flour Mills Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 66 Assigned Kontinental Steel & Power Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 139.8 Reaffirmed Kontinental Steel & Power Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB- 210 Reaffirmed /CARE A3 La Calypso Hotels Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 75.8 Assigned Link Enterprises LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 40 Reaffirmed M/S Jalan Iron And Steel Company LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 45 Reaffirmed Mahakali Motors Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 300 Reaffirmed Newage Fire Protection Engineers LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 60 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Rajendra Auto Wheels Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 215.9 Reaffirmed Sachin Pulses LT Bk Fac CARE B 70 Assigned Santosh Overseas Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 2383.8 Reaffirmed Shree Jagdamba Coke Industries Pvt LT Bk Fac CARE BB 70 Reaffirmed Ltd Sms Pharmaceuticals Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+% 2025 (enhanced from 171.00cr) Su-Kam Power Systems Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 2880.7 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 272.68cr) Tangnu Romai Power Generation P. LtdLT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 2240 Reaffirmed Tirupati Basmati Exports Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 488.9 Assigned Urjankur Shree Datta Power Co. Ltd LT FB Bk Fac -TL CARE BBB 1450.2 Reaffirmed Urjankur Shree Datta Power Co. Ltd LT FB Bk Fac -CC CARE BBB 70 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)