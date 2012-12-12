Dec 12 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of December 11, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ace Tyres Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 2.5 Reaffirmed Agrasen Engineering Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 10 Reaffirmed AI Champdany Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 598.4 Assigned Enaltec Labs Pvt Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A3 175 Assigned Energo Engineering Projects Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 1600 Revised from CARE A2 Exel Rubber Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A1 111.5 Reaffirmed Focus Comtrade Pvt. Ltd. BG CARE A4 120 Assigned Focus Shares & Securities Pvt. Ltd. BG CARE A4 155 Assigned Kpl Exports Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 3000 Assigned Mithra Auto Agencies Pvt Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A4 20 Assigned Ozzy Vitrified Pvt Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A4 20 Assigned Patels Airtemp (India) Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A2 40 Revised from CARE A2+ Sksml Direct Assignment Feb '12 I Assignee Payouts CARE A1+ (SO) withdrawn Sksml Direct Assignment Mar '12 III Assignee Payouts CARE A1+ (SO) withdrawn Supreme Gums Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 80.5 Revised from CARE A4 Vilas Polymer Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A2 31 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ace Tyres Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 245 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs. 26.00 Cr) Agrasen Engineering Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 47.5 Reaffirmed AI Champdany Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 966 Assigned City Tiles Ltd Bk Fac CARE Suspended BBB-/CARE A3 Enaltec Labs Pvt Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 94.8 Assigned Energo Engineering Projects Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 4650 Revised from CARE BBB+ Exel Rubber Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE A- 50 Reaffirmed Focus Comtrade Pvt. Ltd. Export Packing CARE BB- 5 Assigned Credit Hrg Tradex Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 179.6 Assigned Mithra Auto Agencies Pvt Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE B 118.9 Assigned Modern Dairies Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE B 1614.7 Assigned Ozzy Vitrified Pvt Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 209.6 Assigned Patels Airtemp (India) Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 380 Revised from CARE A- Rajvee Resort And Hotels Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 530 Revised from CARE BB- Reliance Capital Ltd Subordinated debt CARE AA+ 15000 Reaffirmed Reliance Capital Ltd LT debt programme CARE AAA 200000 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from Rs.17,500cr) Reliance Capital Ltd Market Linked CARE PP- MLD 7500 Reaffirmed Debenture AAA (Enhanced from Rs.500cr) Reliance Home Finance Ltd Subordinated Debt CARE AA 1500 Reaffirmed Reliance Home Finance Ltd LT Debt Programme CARE AA+ 35000 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from Rs.2,500cr) Rpg Life Sciences Bk Fac CARE BBB- Notice of Withdrawal S. P. Shamanna Reddy LT Bk Fac CARE B 52.2 Assigned Supreme Gums Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 190 Revised from CARE B+ T.H. Infrastructure Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 90 Assigned Vilas Polymer Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE A- 40 Reaffirmed Yogi Foils Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 200 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.