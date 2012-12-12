Dec 12 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE)
for local debt instruments as of December 11, 2012.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------- ---------- ------ ------- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Ace Tyres Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 2.5 Reaffirmed
Agrasen Engineering Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 10 Reaffirmed
AI Champdany Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 598.4 Assigned
Enaltec Labs Pvt Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A3 175 Assigned
Energo Engineering Projects Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 1600 Revised from
CARE A2
Exel Rubber Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A1 111.5 Reaffirmed
Focus Comtrade Pvt. Ltd. BG CARE A4 120 Assigned
Focus Shares & Securities Pvt. Ltd. BG CARE A4 155 Assigned
Kpl Exports Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 3000 Assigned
Mithra Auto Agencies Pvt Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A4 20 Assigned
Ozzy Vitrified Pvt Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A4 20 Assigned
Patels Airtemp (India) Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A2 40 Revised from
CARE A2+
Sksml Direct Assignment Feb '12 I Assignee Payouts CARE A1+ (SO) withdrawn
Sksml Direct Assignment Mar '12 III Assignee Payouts CARE A1+ (SO) withdrawn
Supreme Gums Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 80.5 Revised from
CARE A4
Vilas Polymer Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A2 31 Reaffirmed
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Ace Tyres Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 245 Reaffirmed
(reduced from Rs. 26.00 Cr)
Agrasen Engineering Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 47.5 Reaffirmed
AI Champdany Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 966 Assigned
City Tiles Ltd Bk Fac CARE Suspended
BBB-/CARE A3
Enaltec Labs Pvt Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 94.8 Assigned
Energo Engineering Projects Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 4650 Revised from
CARE BBB+
Exel Rubber Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE A- 50 Reaffirmed
Focus Comtrade Pvt. Ltd. Export Packing CARE BB- 5 Assigned
Credit
Hrg Tradex Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 179.6 Assigned
Mithra Auto Agencies Pvt Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE B 118.9 Assigned
Modern Dairies Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE B 1614.7 Assigned
Ozzy Vitrified Pvt Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 209.6 Assigned
Patels Airtemp (India) Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 380 Revised from
CARE A-
Rajvee Resort And Hotels Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 530 Revised from
CARE BB-
Reliance Capital Ltd Subordinated debt CARE AA+ 15000 Reaffirmed
Reliance Capital Ltd LT debt programme CARE AAA 200000 Reaffirmed
(Enhanced from Rs.17,500cr)
Reliance Capital Ltd Market Linked CARE PP- MLD 7500 Reaffirmed
Debenture AAA
(Enhanced from Rs.500cr)
Reliance Home Finance Ltd Subordinated Debt CARE AA 1500 Reaffirmed
Reliance Home Finance Ltd LT Debt Programme CARE AA+ 35000 Reaffirmed
(Enhanced from Rs.2,500cr)
Rpg Life Sciences Bk Fac CARE BBB- Notice of
Withdrawal
S. P. Shamanna Reddy LT Bk Fac CARE B 52.2 Assigned
Supreme Gums Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 190 Revised from
CARE B+
T.H. Infrastructure Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 90 Assigned
Vilas Polymer Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE A- 40 Reaffirmed
Yogi Foils Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 200 Assigned
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
