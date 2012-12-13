Dec 13 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of December 12, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Anjaney Ferro Alloys Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2 90 Reaffirmed Ghaziabad Precision Products Pvt. ST Bk Fac CARE A3 117 Assigned Ltd. Jakhau Salt Company Pvt. Ltd. ST Bk Fac (Fund CARE A4+ 250 Reaffirmed Based) Joyo Plastics ST Bk Fac CARE A4 14.5 Assigned Laxmi Board And Paper Mills Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 80 Revised from (Non-Fund Based) CARE A3+ Maheshwari Woods Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 20 Assigned Maithan Alloys Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1 1960 Reaffirmed Nhc Foods Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 150 Assigned Sushee Infra Pvt Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A3 3050 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 275cr) Tata Housing Development Company CP CARE A1+ 1500 Assigned Ltd. Enhanced from Rs.100 crore The Malayala Manorama Co. Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 900 Reaffirmed (Reduced from 110) Volt-Age Infra Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 195 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Anjaney Ferro Alloys Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 205 Reaffirmed Ayyappa Hydro Power Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 650 Reaffirmed Bharath Salt Refineries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 269.1 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.23.72 crore) Biostadt India Ltd LT/ST WC limits CARE BBB+ 650 Assigned (FB/non-fund based) /CARE A2 Birla Sun Life Capital Protection Close-Ended CARE AAAmfs - Assigned Oriented Fund - Series 19 Capital Protection (SO) Oriented Fund Birla Sun Life Capital Protection Birla Sun Life CARE AAAmfs - Assigned Oriented Fund - Series 19 Capital Protection (SO) Oriented Fund - Series 20 East West Seeds India Pvt Ltd Bk facility - - Suspended Ganesh Ginning Factory Bk facility CARE B- - Suspended Ghaziabad Precision Products Pvt. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 133 Assigned Ltd. Gtc Oil Field Services Pvt Ltd Long/ ST Bk Fac CARE BBB- 110 Revised CARE (SO) /CARE A3 BBB (SO) (SO)@ /CARE A3(SO) @backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee extended by Globe Ecologistics Pvt Limited Gtc Oil Field Services Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 401.12 Revised from (SO)@ CARE BBB (SO) @backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee extended by Globe Ecologistics Pvt Limited Jakhau Salt Company Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 510 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.23.75 crore) Jakhau Salt Company Pvt. Ltd. Long/ST Bk Fac CARE BB+/CARE 150 Reaffirmed A4+ Joyo Plastics LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 77.3 Assigned Lalwani Industries Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Laxmi Board And Paper Mills Ltd LT Bk Fac (Fund CARE BBB 250 Revised from Based) CARE BBB+ Laxmi Board And Paper Mills Ltd LT Bk Fac (TL) CARE BBB 62.2 Revised from CARE BBB+ Maheshwari Woods Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 54.7 Assigned Maithan Alloys Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 500 Reaffirmed Meghmani Unichem Llp Bk Fac - - Suspended Mumbai Nasik Expressway Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 5654.8 Reaffirmed Nhc Foods Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 37.4 Assigned Rewa Tollway Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 137.5 Revised from CARE BB (reduced from 20.28 CR) Sushee Infra Pvt Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 700 Reaffirmed The Malayala Manorama Co. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA 3196.8 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from 69.68 CR) Volt-Age Infra Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 60 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. 