Dec 14 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of December 13, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A.K. Capital Finance Pvt. Ltd. CP CARE A1+ 1000 Assigned Abc India Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A3 170 Revised from CARE A2 Balaji Polysacks Pvt Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 40 Reaffirmed Bp Ergo Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 250 Revised from CARE A2+ Duncans Industries Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A4 150 Assigned Falcon Tyres Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 590 Revised from CARE A3 Max Flex & Imaging Systems Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A3 1800 Revised from CARE A3+ Max Signage Industries Pvt Ltd. ST Bk Fac* CARE A3 (SO) 100 Revised from CARE A3+ (SO) *backed by unconditional and irrevocable Corporate Guarantee of Max Flex & Imaging Systems Limited Overseas Polymers Pvt. Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 2200 Reaffirmed (Non-Fund Based) (enhanced from 175cr) P.D. Agrawal Infrastructure Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A3 50 Reaffirmed Shree Cement Ltd. ST debt (series II) CARE A1+ 500 Assigned Somi Conveyor Beltings Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A3 100 Reaffirmed Surendra Commercial & Exim Pvt. Ltd.ST Bk Fac CARE A4 55 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Abc India Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 300.5 Revised from CARE BBB+ Anchor Ispat Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 48.6 Reaffirmed Ashirvaad Steels & Alloys Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE B- 9000 Reaffirmed Balaji Polysacks Pvt Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB 74 Reaffirmed Bp Ergo Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 250 Revised from CARE A- Duncans Industries Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE B- 708 Assigned Falcon Tyres Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 3191 Revised from CARE BBB Frontier Lifeline Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 898 Revised from CARE BB+ Gmr Infrastructure (Mauritius) Ltd LT Bk Fac * CARE BBB+ 4030.9 Revised from (SO) CARE A- *Exchange rate used for conversion: Rs.53.13 per US $; backed by Unconditional irrevocable corporate guarantee from GMR Infrastructure Ltd(GIL) Hind Inns & Hotels Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 243.6 Reaffirmed Kimaya Fashions Pvt Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 200 Assigned Lkp Finance Ltd. CC CARE BBB- 1000 Assigned Max Flex & Imaging Systems Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 1800 Reaffirmed Max Signage Industries Pvt Ltd. LT Bk Fac* CARE BBB+ (SO) 95 Reaffirmed *backed by unconditional and irrevocable Corporate Guarantee of Max Flex & Imaging Systems Limited Muthayammal Educational And LT Bk Fac CARE BB 122.5 Reaffirmed Charitable Trust Naiknavare Housing Developments Pvt LT Bk Fac CARE B- 700 Assigned Ltd. Overseas Polymers Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac (Fund CARE BBB+ 1000 Reaffirmed Based) (enhanced from 80cr) P.D. Agrawal Infrastructure Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 254.9 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs.29.46 crore) P.D. Agrawal Infrastructure Ltd. LT/Shortterm Bk Fac CARE 350 Reaffirmed BBB-/CARE A3 Pioneer Builderrs Ltd LT Bk Fac - CARE BBB- 950 Reaffirmed Non-fund Based Pnb Housing Finance Ltd NCDs CARE AA+ 10000 Assigned (including Rs.200 crore of Tier II bonds) Pnb Housing Finance Ltd Bonds CARE AA+ 17000 Reaffirmed Pnb Housing Finance Ltd Tier II Bonds CARE AA+ 1000 Reaffirmed Radhakisan Pulses LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 90 Assigned Shree Cement Ltd. NCD (NCD) CARE AA+ - withdrawn Shri Lal Mahal Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Shristi Hotel Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB (SO) 2250 Reaffirmed Shristi Housing Development Pvt. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB (SO) 500 Reaffirmed Ltd. Somi Conveyor Beltings Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 59.9 Reaffirmed Somi Conveyor Beltings Ltd. LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB- 110 Reaffirmed /CARE A3 Surendra Commercial & Exim Pvt. Ltd.LT Bk Fac CARE B 5 Reaffirmed Vanser Metallics LT Bk Fac CARE BB 137.3 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.