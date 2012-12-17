Dec 17 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of December 14, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Backbone Enterprises Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2 250 Assigned Barbeque Nation Hospitality Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 5 Assigned Capital First Ltd. ST debt programme CARE A1+ 9000 Reaffirmed Elecon Engineering Company Ltd ST debt / CP issue CARE A1+ % 1600 Ns Papers Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A4 91 Assigned Phoenix It Solutions Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A4 50 Reaffirmed Punjab National Bank CD CARE A1+ 600000 Reaffirmed Shyam Jee Lumbers Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 140 Assigned Moenus Textile Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 28 Revised from CARE B+ LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Backbone Enterprises Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 1281.3 Assigned Backbone Enterprises Ltd LT / ST Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 3750 Assigned /CARE A2 Barbeque Nation Hospitality Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 485.6 Assigned Bhavna Textiles Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 84 Assigned Capital First Ltd. LT Bk Fac(Fund CARE AA+ 10500 Revised from based CC limits) CARE AA- (Enhanced from Rs.725 crore) Capital First Ltd. LT Bk Fac (TL) CARE AA+ 34500 Revised from CARE AA- (Enhanced from Rs.1525 crore) Capital First Ltd. NCD CARE AA+ 10500 Revised from CARE AA- Dhanush Infotech Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 60 Reaffirmed Elecon Engineering Company Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA- % 5235.6 Elecon Engineering Company Ltd NCD CARE AA- % 1000 Elecon Engineering Company Ltd LT / ST Bk Fac CARE AA- % 9000 /CARE A1+ Gmr Energy Ltd. Non-Cumulative CARE BBB+ (SO) 2700 Revised from Redeemable PS CARE A(SO) Gmr Energy Ltd. NCDs CARE BBB+ (SO) 7960 Revised from CARE A-(SO) Gmr Infrastructure (Singapore) Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ (SO) 10520.8 Revised from CARE A- (SO) Great India Estates Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB(SO) 50 Reaffirmed Gujarat Jhm Hotels Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 392.1 Revised from CARE BBB (reduced from Rs.46.21 crore) Homeland Energy Group Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ (SO) 1595.4 Revised from CARE A- (SO) Icici Bank Ltd.-Investment Vehicle Second Loss CARE A+ (SO) Withdrawn For Structured Transactions 1508 Facility Icici Bank Ltd.-Investment Vehicle Series A5 PTC CARE AAA (SO) Withdrawn For Structured Transactions 1508 Icici Bank Ltd.-Investment Vehicle Liquidity Facility CARE AAA (SO) Withdrawn For Structured Transactions 1508 Institute Of Foreign Trade & LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 140 Assigned Management Society Jayco Ceramic Bk Fac CARE B/CARE A4 Suspended Jindal Rail Infrastructure LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 1336.5 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.110.19 crore) Juhi Alloys Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 350 Assigned Mfl'S Assignment Of Receivables Assignee Payouts CARE AAA(SO) Withdrawn Aug'09 - Ii Mfl'S Assignment Of Receivables Second Loss CARE BBB(SO) Withdrawn Aug'09 - Ii Facility Minerva Enterprises Pvt Ltd. Bk Fac CARE BB+ Suspended Moenus Textile Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 280.7 Revised from CARE B+ Ns Papers Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 1042.2 Assigned Phoenix It Solutions Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 87 Reaffirmed (reduced from 9.62) Punjab National Bank Upper Tier II Bonds CARE AAA 65000 Reaffirmed Punjab National Bank Lower Tier II Bonds CARE AAA 5000 Reaffirmed Punjab National Bank Upper Tier CARE AAA 30000 Reaffirmed II/Lower Tier II Bonds Punjab National Bank Perpetual Bonds CARE AAA 26630 Reaffirmed Roura Non Conventional Energy Pvt LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 1120 Assigned Ltd Ruchira Papers Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 1038.5 Revised from CARE D Ruchira Papers Ltd LT / ST Bk Fac CARE B+ /CARE 62.5 Revised from A4 CARE D Shree Ranchod Oil Mill Company Bk Fac CARE A+ /A4 Suspended Shyam Jee Lumbers Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 25 Assigned Sri Adilakshmi Property Developers Bk Fac CARE BBB- Suspended Pvt Ltd Swellco Ceramic Bk Fac CARE B+/CARE Suspended A4 Vijay M. Mistry Construction Pvt Ltd LT /ST Bk Fac CARE 275 Reaffirmed BBB+/CARE A2 (reduced from Rs. 37.50Cr) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.