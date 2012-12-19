Dec 19 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of December 18, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aarvee Denim & Exports Ltd proposed CP / STD CARE A1+ (SO) withdrawn issue Ario Infrastructure Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Insco Steels Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 1600 Reaffirmed Jay Ambe Gowri Chem Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 600 Revised from A3 (enhanced from Rs. 35.00cr) Millennium Vitrified Tiles Pvt Ltd. LT/ST Bk CARE A4 58.1 Reaffirmed Fac (Enhanced from Rs. 4.10cr) Mmc Projects India Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 217.5 Assigned Roots Industries India Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 25 Revised from CARE A1 Sahaj E-Village Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1 (SO) 50 Reaffirmed Sanjeev Auto-Parts Manufacturers ST Bk Fac CARE A2 45.6 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ai Cotton Industries LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 150.6 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs. 16.49 cr) Ario Infrastructure Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 20.8 Reaffirmed (Reduced from Rs. 2.37cr) Ario Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac CARE BB+/CARE 200 Reaffirmed A4+ Dhanurdhar Processors Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 143.6 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs. 19.00cr) Emson Gears Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 319 Reaffirmed Essel International Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE AA (SO) 1500 Reaffirmed Harikrishna Cotgin Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 75.9 Revised from CARE B+ Insco Steels Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB 150 Reaffirmed Jay Ambe Gowri Chem Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 419.3 Revised from BBB- (enhanced from Rs. 32.40cr) Jkm Infra Projects Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 1500 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 95cr) Jkm Infra Projects Ltd LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE BBB/CARE 3920 Reaffirmed A3+ (enhanced from Rs. 230cr) Lee Cooper (India) Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 150 Reaffirmed Millennium Structurals (India) Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 2.7 Assigned Millennium Structurals (India) Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB-/CARE 148.5 Assigned A4 Millennium Vitrified Tiles Pvt Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE B 421.3 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from Rs. 39.55cr) Mmc Projects India Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE C 123 Assigned Mohnot Stainless Steel Industries LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE BB/CARE 80 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd A4 National Bank For Agriculture And LT Instruments CARE AAA 169200 Reaffirmed Rural Development Pc Care 247 Solutions Pvt Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE D 48 Revised from CARE BB- Pc Care 247 Solutions Pvt Ltd. LT/ST Bk Fac CARE D 7.5 Revised from CARE BB-/ CARE A4 Roots Industries India Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 225 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 16.99cr) Sahaj E-Village Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A (SO) 600 Revised from CARE A+ (SO) (reduced from Rs. 91.55cr) Sanjeev Auto-Parts Manufacturers LT Bk Fac CARE A- 285.1 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Wanderland Real Estates Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 600 Assigned Yamunaji Corporation LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 106.6 Reaffirmed (Reduced from Rs. 12.00cr) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.