Dec 20 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of December 19, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Agarwal Marketing & Services ST Bk Fac CARE A4 75 Assigned Anamika Conductors Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 241.5 Revised from CARE A4+ Arya Communications & Electronics ST Bk Fac CARE A4 102 Reaffirmed Services Pvt. Ltd Avon Organics Ltd CP Issue@ CARE A3(SO) 400 Revised from CARE A1 (SO) Avon Organics Ltd Short-TL CARE A4 200 Revised from CARE A3 Avon Organics Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 275 Revised from CARE A3 Bharat Serums And Vaccines Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2 265 Revised from CARE A2+ Cochin Shipyard Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 5000 Reaffirmed J. K. Cement Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 2000 Reaffirmed J. K. Cement Ltd CP (CP)* CARE A1+ 1000 Reaffirmed *carved out of working-capital limits Meenakshi Enterprises ST Bk Fac CARE A4 220 Assigned Nirlep Appliances Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 50 Reaffirmed Salgaocar Mining Industries Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3% 123.3 Sarvesh Refractories Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 158.7 Reaffirmed Silver Spark Apparel Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1 150 Revised from CARE A1+(SO)* (Enhanced from Rs.10.00crore) * Backed by the irrevocable and unconditional corporate guarantee of Raymond Ltd Sponge Sales (India) Pvt. Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 130 Assigned Tungabhadra Minerals Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4% 500 LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Agarwal Marketing & Services LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 35 Assigned Anamika Conductors Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 200.9 Revised from CARE BB+ Arya Communications & Electronics LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 83 Reaffirmed Services Pvt. Ltd Avon Organics Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 550 Revised from CARE BBB- Avon Organics Ltd Long-TL CARE BBB(SO) 453.3 Revised from A(SO) (reduced from 70.00 crore) Beas Education & Healthcare Society LT Bk Fac CARE B 62.5 Reaffirmed Bharat Graphite Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 65.3 Assigned Bharat Serums And Vaccines Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 1282 Revised from CARE A- Cochin Shipyard Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA 6500 Reaffirmed Cochin Shipyard Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE AA /CARE 13850 Reaffirmed A1+ Imi Abrasives Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 40 Reaffirmed Imi Abrasives Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB- 20 Reaffirmed /CARE A4 J. K. Cement Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA- 10231 Revised from CARE A+ J. K. Cement Ltd LT NCDs (NCD) CARE AA- 4000 Revised from CARE A+ Meenakshi Enterprises LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 50 Assigned Navayuga Quazigund Expressway Pvt LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 22094.1 Assigned Ltd Nirlep Appliances Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 378.2 Reaffirmed Rational Handloom Co. Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 398 Assigned Salgaocar Mining Industries Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB% 450 Sanjvik Terminals Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+(SO) 250 Assigned @ backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee provided by Worlds Window Infrastructure and Logistics Private Limited (WWIL) rated CARE BBB+/CARE A3+ Sanjvik Terminals Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB+(SO) 20 Assigned /CAREA3+(SO) @ backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee provided by Worlds Window Infrastructure and Logistics Private Limited (WWIL) rated CARE BBB+/CARE A3+ Sarvesh Refractories Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 447.1 Reaffirmed Silver Spark Apparel Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A 469.1 Revised from CARE AA(SO)* * Backed by the irrevocable and unconditional corporate guarantee of Raymond Ltd (Enhanced from Rs.31.91crore) Sponge Sales (India) Pvt. 