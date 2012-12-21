Dec 21 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of December 20, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Century Quartz India Ltd ST Bk Fac@ CARE A3 (SO) 7.5 Assigned @ backed by the unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee extended by Century Tiles Limited Kamakhya Shivalik Enterprises Pvt ST Bk Fac CARE A4 20 Reaffirmed Ltd Shiv Prasad Eco Touchwood Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 150 Assigned Shree Shankar Vijay Timber Exports ST Bk Fac CARE A4 272.2 Assigned Pvt Ltd Tebma Shipyard Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 5087.5 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A2Z Maintenance & Engineering Bk Fac CARE BBB+ - Suspended Services Ltd. /CARE A2 Century Quartz India Ltd LT Bk Fac@ CARE BBB- (SO) 90.6 Assigned @ backed by the unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee extended by Century Tiles Limited Gandhinagar Hotels Ltd. Bk Fac - - Suspended Gckc Projects And Works Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 140 Assigned Gckc Projects And Works Pvt Ltd LT / ST Bk Fac CARE BB+ 553.5 Assigned /CARE A4+ Kamakhya Shivalik Enterprises Pvt LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 60 Reaffirmed Ltd S. R. Trust LT Bk Fac CARE A- 188.8 Reaffirmed Shanti Education Society LT Bk Fac CARE B- 62.4 Assigned Shiv Prasad Eco Touchwood Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 2.2 Assigned Shree Raj Mahal Jewellers Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 1250 Assigned Shree Shankar Vijay Timber Exports LT Bk Fac CARE BB 20 Assigned Pvt Ltd Shri Lakshmi Cotsyn Ltd LT proposed NCD CARE BB 400 Assigned Simpolo Vitrified Pvt. Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended State Bank Of Travancore Lower Tier II Bonds CARE AAA 2350 Reaffirmed State Bank Of Travancore Upper Tier II CARE AAA 2000 Reaffirmed Bonds (Series I) State Bank Of Travancore Upper Tier II CARE AAA 3000 Reaffirmed Bonds (Series II) State Bank Of Travancore Upper Tier II CARE AAA 5000 Reaffirmed Bonds (Series III) State Bank Of Travancore Perpetual Bonds CARE AAA 1000 Reaffirmed (Series I) State Bank Of Travancore Perpetual Bonds CARE AAA 2000 Reaffirmed (Series II) Tebma Shipyard Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 2951.8 Revised from CARE BB -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)