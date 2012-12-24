Dec 24 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of December 21, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A B Chem India ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 300 Assigned Adhunik Niryat Ispat Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 145 Assigned Antrix Diamond Exports Pvt Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A3 2520 Reaffirmed Harsha Engineers Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 90 Reaffirmed Harsha Engineers Ltd CP/STD issue CARE A1+ Withdrawn Jmc Projects (India) Ltd STD/CP (carvedout CARE A1+ 125 Reaffirmed of working capital limits) (enhanced from Rs.100.00 crore) Kyori Oremin Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 1640 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 105 Crore) Paras Flowform Engineering Ltd Non-Fund based Bk CARE A4 80 Assigned Fac (ST) Remi Elektrotechnik Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 478.7 Reaffirmed Remi Process Plant & Machinery Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2 80 Reaffirmed Shubh Exports ST Bk Fac CARE A4 210 Reaffirmed Troikaa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 20 Revised from CARE A3 LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A B Chem India LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 29.7 Assigned A2Z Infraservices Ltd Bk Fac CARE Suspended A(SO)/CARE A1(SO) A2Z Infrastructure Ltd Bk Fac CARE Suspended A(SO)/CARE A1(SO) Acer Granito Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 138.9 Reaffirmed Acer Granito Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB/CARE 26.5 Reaffirmed A4 Adhunik Niryat Ispat Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 30 Assigned Arya Diamond Jewellery India Pvt. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 383.9 Reaffirmed Ltd B. Ghose & Co. Pvt. Ltd. Bk Fac CARE BBB- Suspended /CARE A3 Bagpoly International Pvt. Ltd Bk Fac CARE BB-/CARE Suspended A4 Balaji Industries Bk facility Suspended Gmr Infrastructure Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 2250 Rating placed on "Credit watch" Gmr Infrastructure Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 3000 Rating placed on Credit watch Gmr Infrastructure Ltd LT NCD (NCD) issue CARE BBB+ 4250 Rating @ placed on Credit watch (reduced from 475.0 ) @ NCDs are backed by Non disposable Undertaking (NDU) agreement on equity shares of GIL. Gmr Infrastructure Ltd LT NCD (NCD) issue CARE BBB+ 9950 Rating placed on Credit watch (reduced from 1000.0 crore) Harsha Engineers Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 186.7 Reaffirmed Harsha Engineers Ltd LT / ST Bk Fac CARE A+/CARE 822.5 Reaffirmed A1+ Hotel Orbit LT Bk Fac CARE BB 127.5 Assigned Idbi Asset Management Ltd IDBI Gilt Fund CARE AAAmfs Assigned Jdk Furnitech Pvt. Ltd Bk Fac CARE B+ Suspended Jmc Projects (India) Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 4243.3 Revised from CARE AA- Jmc Projects (India) Ltd NCDs - I CARE A+ 500 Revised from CARE AA- Jmc Projects (India) Ltd NCDs - II CARE A+ 100 Revised from CARE AA- Jmc Projects (India) Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE A+/CARE 23500 Revised from A1+ CARE AA-/ CARE A1+ Kanodia Alloy Steel Corporation LT Bk Fac CARE BB 60 Assigned Kyori Oremin Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 500 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 25 Crore) L&T Seawoods Pvt Ltd NCD -issue (NCD) @ CARE AA+ (SO) 6000 Reaffirmed M.N. Agro Industries LT Bk Fac CARE BB 71.2 Assigned National Housing Bank Bonds CARE AAA 550 Reaffirmed National Housing Bank Proposed Market CARE AAA 67450 Assigned Borrowing Programme Nlc Tamilnadu Power Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AAA(SO) 34370 Reaffirmed Paras Flowform Engineering Ltd FB Bk Fac (LT) CARE B+ 16.2 Assigned Paras Flowform Engineering Ltd Fund/Non-based Bk CARE B+/CARE 120 Assigned Fac (Long/ST) A4 Radhakisan Pulses LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 150 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.9 crore) Remi Elektrotechnik Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 172 Reaffirmed Remi Process Plant & Machinery Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 50 Reaffirmed Sims Ceramics Pvt Ltd Bk Fac CARE BB-/CARE Suspended A4 Sitaram Maharaj Sakhar Karkhana LT Bk Fac CARE B 576.6 Assigned (Khardi) Ltd Sri Laxmi Engineering Company LT Bk Fac CARE BB 340 Reaffirmed Troikaa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 681.3 Revised from CARE BBB- Troikaa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB+/CARE 125.5 Revised from A4+ CARE BBB- / CARE A3 Uniply Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 230.2 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.19.30 Crore) Uniply Industries Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB+/CARE 300 Reaffirmed A4+ Utkal Energy Resources Ltd Bk Fac CARE BB Suspended -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)