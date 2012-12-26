Dec 26 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of December 24, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Bmd Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 300 Reaffirmed Dolphin Mart Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 45 Assigned Educomp Solutions Ltd CP* CARE A2+ 800 Revised from CARE A1+ * Carved out of Working Capital Limits Hira Concast Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 220.5 Revised from CARE A3 (reduced from 21.25 crore ) Hypercity Retail (India) Ltd ST Bk Fac ^ CARE A1(SO) 150 Revised from CARE A2+ (SO) Backed by joint and several unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee of SSL & K. Raheja Corp Pvt. Ltd.(KRCPL) in place of the credit enhancement in the form of letter of comfort available earlier Hypercity Retail (India) Ltd ST Bk Fac* CARE A2(SO) 100 Revised from CARE A2+ (SO) *Backed by letter of comfort of SSL Ifci Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 4000 Reaffirmed Ifci Ltd CP CARE A1+ 5000 Reaffirmed Jsl Lifestyle Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 12.5 Reaffirmed Optiemus Infracom Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 350 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 30 crore) Shiva Cement Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 15 Reaffirmed Shoppers Stop Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1 315 Revised from CARE A1+ Shoppers Stop Ltd CP/ Shortterm Debt CARE A1 1000 Revised from Issue* CARE A1+ * The CP/STD issue shall be maintained such that the outstanding CP/STD & fund based working capital limit utilized will not exceed the lesser of sanctioned fund based limits or the Drawing Power, at any point of time. The same shall be duly conveyed to the investor of the CP through offer letter, a copy of which shall be made available to CARE Shoppers Stop Ltd CP/ Shortterm Debt CARE A1 400 Revised from Issue Standalone CARE A1+ Shree Bhageshwari Papers Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 93.6 Assigned Tantia Agrochemicals Pvt. Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 20 Revised from CARE A3 Technical Training Centre 1 YR Pre-Sea CARE Grade 2 Reaffirmed Training Course for Graduates in Mechanical Engineering LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Worlds Window Trading Pvt. Ltd Proposed ST Non-FBL CARE A3(SO)* 605 Assigned * The above rating is In-Principle and will be confirmed after the aforesaid corporate guarantee has been executed and the copy of the same submitted to the satisfaction of CARE Bmd Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 1119.6 Reaffirmed Budge Budge Co. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 100 Reaffirmed Dolphin Mart Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 44 Assigned Educomp Solutions Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 2990.7 Revised from CARE A+ (reduced from 382.70) Educomp Solutions Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE A- 4100 Revised from CARE A+ /CARE A1+ Educomp Solutions Ltd NCD CARE A- 2000 Revised from CARE A+ (Reduced from 500) Educomp Solutions Ltd CP (CP) CARE A-/CARE 500 Revised from A1 CARE A1 (reduced from 100) Hetero Labs Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 8817.5 Reaffirmed Removed from Credit Watch Hetero Labs Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE A+ /CARE 6426 Reaffirmed A1 Removed from Credit Watch Hindustan Dall & Flour Mills LT Bk Fac CARE BB 60 Assigned Hira Concast Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 252 Revised from CARE BBB- (reduced from 25.64 crore ) Hypercity Retail (India) Ltd LT Bk Fac ^ CARE A(SO) 650 Revised from CARE A- (SO) ^Backed by joint and several unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee of SSL & K. Raheja Corp Pvt. Ltd.(KRCPL) in place of the credit enhancement in the form of letter of comfort available earlier Hypercity Retail (India) Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac ^ CARE A(SO) 150 Revised from /CARE A1(SO) CARE A- (SO) /CARE A2+ (SO) ^Backed by joint and several unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee of SSL & K. Raheja Corp Pvt. Ltd.(KRCPL) in place of the credit enhancement in the form of letter of comfort available earlier Hypercity Retail (India) Ltd LT Bk Fac* CARE BBB+(SO) 802.5 Revised from CARE A- (SO) *Backed by letter of comfort of SSL Hypercity Retail (India) Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac* CARE BBB+(SO) 1100 Revised from /CAREA2(SO) CARE A- (SO) /CARE A2+ (SO) *Backed by letter of comfort of SSL Ifci Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 114250 Reaffirmed Ifci Ltd LT Bonds CARE A+ 12000 Reaffirmed Ifci Ltd Redeemable Non CARE A+ 2500 Reaffirmed Convertible Ifci Ltd NCD CARE A+ 5000 Reaffirmed Ifci Ltd TBs CARE A+ /CARE 17500 Reaffirmed A (including Subordinated Bonds up to Rs. 1,200 crore and Infrastructure Bonds) Jsl Lifestyle Ltd LT Bk Fac - Withdrawn (Term-loan) Jsl Lifestyle Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 89.4 Reaffirmed Montecarlo Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE 10300 Reaffirmed BBB+/CARE A2+ Optiemus Infracom Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 2900 Revised from CARE BBB- (enhanced from 100 crore) Shiva Cement Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 1850 Reaffirmed (reduced from 199.5 crore) Shoppers Stop Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A 4300 Revised from CARE A+ Shoppers Stop Ltd LT Non- CARE A 1000 Revised from Convertible CARE A+ Debentures Shree Bhageshwari Papers Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 530.2 Assigned Tantia Agrochemicals Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 394.5 Revised from CARE BBB- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)