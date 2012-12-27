Dec 27 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of December 26, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Allanasons Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 4000 Reaffirmed Asm Industries (India) Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 4 Assigned Aurionpro Solutions Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 500 Revised from CARE A3+ Enhanced from Rs 45 Cr Bannari Amman Sugars Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 75 Reaffirmed Dynamic Cables Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 150 Assigned Sks Microfinance Ltd Series A1 PTCs CARE A1+ (SO) Assigned Small Industries Development Bank CP/CD CARE A1+ 40000 Reaffirmed Of India Universal Medicap Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 131.5 Assigned V.S.T Motors Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 140 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A2Z Waste Management (Moradabad) Bk Fac -- Suspended Pvt Ltd A2Z Waste Management (Varanasi) Pvt Bk Fac -- Suspended Ltd Abhinav Steels And Power Ltd Bk Fac -- Suspended Acp Tollways Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 13100 Assigned Anaya Gems Inc LT Bk Fac CARE BBB (SO) 1485*^ Revised from CARE BBB(SO) * backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee provided by Antrix Diamond Exports Pvt. Ltd. (ADEPL) for timely servicing of the above rated facilities; ^Dollar denominated facility of USD 33 million converted using exchange rate, 1USD = Rs.45 Asm Industries (India) Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 365.8 Assigned Aurionpro Solutions Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 596.6 Revised from CARE BBB Reduced from Rs 74.48 Cr Bank Of India Issuer Rati -- On notice of withdrawal Bank Of India Upper Tier II Bonds CARE AAA 30000 Reaffirmed Bank Of India Perpetual Bonds CARE AAA 7000 Reaffirmed Bannari Amman Sugars Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA- 5300 Reaffirmed Bannari Amman Sugars Ltd Bk Fac CARE AA- /A1+ 197.5 Reaffirmed Bindals Sponnge Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 472.4 Reaffirmed Reduced from Rs 56.30 Cr Bindals Sponnge Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 229.4 Reaffirmed Chiripal Charitable Trust LT Bk Fac CARE B 139.9 Revised from CARE B+ Dynamic Cables Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 36.7 Assigned Dynamic Cables Pvt Ltd Bk Fac CARE B+ /A4 310 Assigned E-Mall Infotech Pvt Ltd Bk Fac -- Suspended Ess Kay Auto Finance Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 645 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs 25 Cr Ganesham Electrotech Supermarket LT Bk Fac CARE BB 60 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Quippo Energy Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA- (SO) 141.8 Downgraded from CARE AA (SO) Quippo Energy Pvt Ltd Bk Fac CARE AA- (SO) 360 Downgraded /A1+ (SO) from CARE AA- (SO) Renaissance Infrastructure LT Bk Fac CARE D 500 Revised from CARE B Saarth Enterprises Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 80 Assigned Sai Infosystem (India) Ltd Bk Fac -- Suspended Simran Food Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 90 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs 7.25 Cr Small Industries Development Bank Capital Gain Bonds -- 4 Withdrawn Of India Small Industries Development Bank Unsecured Bonds CARE AAA 73216 Reaffirmed Of India Small Industries Development Bank FD CARE AAA 30000 Reaffirmed Of India Stl Fertilizers Pvt. Ltd. NCD -- Withdrawn Stl Fertilizers Pvt. Ltd. NCD* CARE AA- (SO) 1350 Assigned * backed by assignment of put option receivables from Krishak Bharati Co-operative Ltd. Three M Paper Manufacturing Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 404 Assigned Universal Medicap Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 166.3 Assigned Universal Medicap Ltd Bk Fac CARE BBB /A3 110 Assigned V.S.T Motors Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 350 Reaffirmed Worlds Window Wardha Infrastructure LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 167.7 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Worlds Window Wardha Infrastructure Bk Fac CARE BBB- /A3 20 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.