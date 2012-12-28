Dec 28 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of December 27, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Cadmach Machinery Company Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2 17.5 Reaffirmed Essar Shipping Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1 500 Withdrawn Essar Shipping Ltd CP/STD/NCD CARE A1 1500 Reaffirmed Human Biosciences India Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 55 Assigned Maharani Paints Pvt Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 70 Reaffirmed Micromax Informatics Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2 5450 Reaffirmed Reduced from Rs 667 Cr Nagreeka Exports Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 2381.6 Reaffirmed Narbada Forest Industries Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 2.6 Assigned Navin Mehta & Co. ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 65 Assigned Pee Aar International Pvt Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A4 274 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Bengal Aerotropolis Projects Ltd. LT Bk Fac - TL CARE BBB- 3300 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs 280 Cr Cadmach Machinery Company Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 85 Reaffirmed Reduced from Rs 14 Cr Essar Power Hazira Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 10750 Reaffirmed Essar Shipping Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A 6224.6 Revised from CARE A+ Essar Shipping Ltd NCD CARE A 7000 Revised from CARE A+ Essar Shipping Ltd NCD CARE A 900 Revised from CARE A+ Gmr Chennai Outer Ring Road Pvt Ltd LT Non-FB Fac CARE BBB+ 691.4 Revised from (SO)@ CARE A-(SO) @ Backed by unconditional irrevocable corporate guarantee from GMR Infrastructure Ltd (GIL), in favour of the lenders of GCOPL. Gmr Energy Ltd Non-Cumulative CARE BBB+ (SO) 2700 Credit watch Redeemable PS (RPS) @ @backed by short fall undertaking from GMR Holdings Ltd,(GHL) and Non disposable Undertaking (NDU) agreement on equity shares of GMR Infrastructure Ltd. (GIL) Gmr Energy Ltd NCD# CARE BBB+ (SO) 7960 Credit watch # backed by unconditional and irrevocable short fall undertaking from GIL to honor debt obligations and backed by NDU agreement on 19% equity shares of GEL an Gmr Infrastructure (Singapore) Ltd LT Bk Fac@ CARE BBB+ (SO) 10520.8 Credit watch @backed by corporate guarantee provided by GMR Infrastructure Limited (GIL) Gmr Infrastructure Mauritius Ltd LT Bk Fac@ CARE BBB+ (SO) 4030.9 Credit watch @Backed by Unconditional irrevocable corporate guarantee from GMR Infrastructure Ltd (GIL). Grant Infrastructure Pvt Ltd NCD CARE B+ 440 Assigned Gujarat Telelink Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 855 Assigned Gujarat Telelink Pvt. Ltd Bk Fac CARE BBB+ /A2 80 Assigned Havmor Ice Cream Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 422.5 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs 34.9 Cr Homeland Energy Group Ltd LT Bk Fac@ CARE BBB+ (SO) 1595.4 Credit watch @ backed by corporate guarantee provided by GMR Infrastructure Limited (GIL) Human Biosciences India Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 383.8 Assigned Human Biosciences India Ltd Bk Fac CARE B+ /A4 110 Assigned Kedia Projects Pvt Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 150 Assigned Maharani Paints Pvt Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 298.3 Reaffirmed Mass Infrastructure Pvt Ltd. Bk Fac -- Suspended Micromax Informatics Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 50 Reaffirmed Mukti Credits Pvt Ltd. Bk Fac -- Suspended Nagreeka Exports Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 1034.9 Reaffirmed Narbada Forest Industries Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 58.7 Assigned Navin Mehta & Co. LT Bk Fac CARE BB 135 Assigned New Laxmi Steel & Power Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 194.4 Reaffirmed P S Oil Impex Pvt Ltd Proposed Bk Fac -- Withdrawn Plasser India Pvt Ltd. Bk Fac CARE AA- /A1+ 200 Reaffirmed Raymond Ltd NCD CARE AA 750 Assigned Rpl Projects Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 63 Assigned Shiv Health Foods Llp LT Bk Fac CARE BB 230 Assigned Siddhi Vinayak Agro Industries Pvt LT Bk Fac CARE B 210 Assigned Ltd. Sunfresh Agro Industries Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 2137.1 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.