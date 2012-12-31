Dec 31 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of December 28, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Bhaskar Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ (SO) 200 Reaffirmed City Cat Overseas Chemicals Ltd ST Non-fund Based CARE A4+ 6 Reaffirmed Bk Fac Clariant Chemicals (India) Ltd ST Fac CARE A1+ 300 Placed on Credit Watch Innovative Textiles Pvt. Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 210 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from 15.00 crore) Jsl Architecture Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 150 Revised from CARE A3 (reduced from 25 crore) Makpower Transformers Pvt. Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 28 Reaffirmed Nuziveedu Swathi Coastal Consortium ST Bk Fac CARE A4 50 Revised from CARE D Reliance Communications Ltd CP/ST Debt CARE A2+ 145000 Revised from (CP/STD) CARE A1 Removed from Credit Watch Sanghvi Forging & Engineering Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 170 Revised from CARE A3+ (enhanced by 15.75 crore) Sea Blue Shipyard Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 20 Assigned Shalimar Paints Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1 79.5 Reaffirmed Tehri Pulp & Paper Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 157.5 Revised from CARE A4 Vallabh Metal Inc ST Bk Fac CARE A4 100 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Bhaskar Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ (SO) 4696.7 Reaffirmed City Cat Overseas Chemicals Ltd LT FB Bk Fac CARE BB+ 80 Reaffirmed Clariant Chemicals (India) Ltd LT Fac CARE AAA 950 Placed on Credit Watch Essar Bulk Terminal (Salaya) Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 6046 Reaffirmed Essar Bulk Terminal (Salaya) Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB- 3023* Reaffirmed /CARE A3 * Sub limit of term loan Goswami Infratech Pvt Ltd LT NCD@ CARE AA+ (SO) 8000 Assigned @ The proposed NCDs to be issued by Goswami Infratech Pvt. Ltd. (GIPL) would be backed by Credit Support Undertaking (CSU)from four Credit Enhancement Providers (CEPs), all of which belong to the Shapoorji Pallonji Group. The CEPs are SC Finance &Investments Pvt. Ltd. (SCFIPL), SP Finance Private Ltd.(SPFPL)- holding companies of Shapoorji Pallonji Group and Cyrus Investments Pvt. Ltd (CIPL), Sterling Investment Corporation Pvt. Ltd (SICPL) - collectively holding 18.37% equity stake in TataSons Limited (TSL, rated AAA).As per the terms of the proposed NCDs, GIPL would arrange for the requisite funds, to redeem the NCDs on the due date, one day prior to the due date (T-1 structure). In case GIPL fails to arrange for the requisite funds, the debenture trustee will issue utilization request specifying the amount of credit support required and the CEPs under CSU will pay the shortfall on the due date (T). Gpt Infraprojects Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 4350 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 385.0 crore) Innovative Textiles Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 758.7 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from 68.87 crore) Jsl Architecture Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 292.3 Revised from CARE BBB- (reduced from 45.94 crore) Jwc Logistics Park Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 800 Assigned (TL-Proposed) Jwc Logistics Park Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 20 Assigned (CC-Proposed) Maharashtra Eastern Grid Power LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 33000 Reaffirmed Transmission Co Ltd Makpower Transformers Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 128.7 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs. 16.51 crore) Media Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 266.6 Reaffirmed Nuziveedu Swathi Coastal Consortium LT Bk Fac CARE D 510 Revised from CARE D Reliance Communications Ltd LT NCDs (NCD) CARE A- 30000 Reaffirmed Removed from Credit Watch Reliance Communications Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 33000 Reaffirmed Removed from Credit Watch Sanghvi Forging & Engineering Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 1185.7 Revised from CARE BBB (enhanced by 32.25 crore) Sanghvi Forging & Engineering Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac CARE BB /CARE 150 Revised from A4 CARE BBB / CARE A3+ (enhanced by 7 crore) Scl Infratech Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 310 Reaffirmed Scl Infratech Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE D /CARE D 2600 Reaffirmed Sea Blue Shipyard Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 55.5 Assigned Shalimar Paints Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A 700 Reaffirmed Shalimar Paints Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac CARE A /CARE 573 Reaffirmed A1 Tehri Pulp & Paper Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 741.1 Revised from CARE C Tehri Pulp & Paper Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 250 Revised from CARE C -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.