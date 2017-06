Jan 1 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of December 31, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Coastal Agro Industries Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A3 2 Reaffirmed Engineers Enterprise ST Bk Fac CARE A4 10 Reaffirmed Faraday Electricals Pvt Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A4 14.5 Revised from CARE A4+ Grauer & Weil (India) Ltd. ST non FB Bk Fac CARE A2+ 485 Reaffirmed Gujarat State Petronet Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 1000 Reaffirmed Hng Float Glass Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ % 550 Revised from CARE A2 Icon Granito Pvt Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A4 23.5 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 2cr) Lipi Boilers Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A4 60 Assigned Medisol Lifescience Pvt Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE D 17 Revised from CARE A4 Penna Cement Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1 1800 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 40.00cr) Pest Control (India) Pvt. Ltd. ST Non-fund Based CARE A1 20 Reaffirmed Bk Fac Punj Lloyd Ltd CP* CARE A1 500 Revised from CARE A1+ *Carved out of working-capital limits Raj-Sneh Auto India Pvt. Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 52 Reaffirmed Rathna Packaging India Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 86 Revised from CARE A3 (Enhanced from 5.0cr) Remi Sales And Engineering Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A3 16.5 Reaffirmed Sahiba Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 125 Reaffirmed Sharon Bio Medicine Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 70 Revised from CARE A3 Shri Tirupati Steel Cast Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A4 40 Assigned Shroffs Engineering Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 18 Reaffirmed Sks Microfinance Ltd Series A1 PTCs CARE A1+ - Assigned Sonkamal Enterprises Pvt Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 305 Reaffirmed (Non-fund Based) South Eastern Carriers Pvt Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A3 20 Reaffirmed (reduced from 4cr) Swathy Smart Cards Hi-Tech Pvt Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 25 Assigned Transline Technologies Pvt Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 250 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Axis Bank Ltd. Lower Tier II Bonds CARE AAA 15000 Assigned Coastal Agro Industries Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 118.3 Reaffirmed (reduced from 13.56cr) Container Corporation Of India Ltd Issuer Rating CARE AAA (Is) - Reaffirmed Dm South India Hospitality Pvt Ltd Bk Fac CARE D - Suspended Engineers Enterprise LT Bk Fac CARE BB 26 Reaffirmed Engineers Enterprise LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB/CARE 52.5 Reaffirmed A4 Ennore Port Ltd LT Instruments - CARE AA- 10000 Assigned Tax Free Infrastructure Bonds Essix Biosciences Ltd Bk Fac CARE B /CARE - Suspended A4 Faraday Electricals Pvt Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 30 Reaffirmed Faraday Electricals Pvt Ltd. LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB+/CARE 55 Revised from A4 CARE BB+ / CARE A4+ Global Offshore Services Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA- 1980 Reaffirmed (Reduced from Rs.278.02 crore) Global Offshore Services Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac CARE AA- 4311.8 Reaffirmed /CARE A1+ (Enhanced from Rs.31.00 crore) Grauer & Weil (India) Ltd. LT FB Bk Fac CARE A- 625 Reaffirmed Gujarat State Petronet Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE AA+ 12145.3 Reaffirmed Gujarat State Petronet Ltd. LT/ST Bk Fac CARE AA+/CARE 3000 Reaffirmed A1+ (enhanced from Rs.200.00 crore) Hng Float Glass Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB% 4678 Hng Float Glass Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB / Revised from CARE A3+ CARE A2 Icon Granito Pvt Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB 107.7 Reaffirmed (Reduced from 10.86) Intec Capital Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 5000 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 250) Lakshmi Vilas Bank Ltd Lower Tier II Bonds CARE BBB+ 300 Revised from CARE A- Lakshmi Vilas Bank Ltd Lower Tier II Bonds CARE BBB+ 2500 Revised from CARE A- Lipi Boilers Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE B 40 Assigned Mangalam Cement Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA- 3600 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 320.0 Mangalam Cement Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac CARE AA-/CARE 400 Reaffirmed A1+ Medisol Lifescience Pvt Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE D 86.4 Revised from CARE B Navjeevan Hatcheries Pvt Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB 117 Assigned Ncs Sugars Ltd. Bk Fac CARE D - Suspended Nv Distilleries Pvt Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE C 1084.2 Assigned Penna Cement Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A 4381.4 Reaffirmed (reduced from 572.41) Pest Control (India) Pvt. Ltd. LT FB Bk Fac CARE A 102.5 Reaffirmed Pest Control (India) Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE A 162 Reaffirmed (Term-loan) Punj Lloyd Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A 46913 Revised from CARE A+ (enhanced from 4,574.18cr) Punj Lloyd Ltd NCD I CARE A 1500 Revised from CARE A+ Punj Lloyd Ltd NCD II CARE A 4250 Revised from CARE A+ Punj Lloyd Ltd NCD III CARE A 3000 Revised from CARE A+ Punj Lloyd Ltd Long/ST Bk CARE A/CARE A1 93239.2 Revised from CARE A+/CARE A1+ Raj-Sneh Auto India Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 237.1 Reaffirmed Rathna Packaging India Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 350 Revised from CARE BBB- Rathna Packaging India Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 38.9 Revised from CARE BBB- (Reduced from 4.43) Remi Sales And Engineering Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 50 Reaffirmed Rlj Concast Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE C 85.9 Assigned Sahiba Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 457.3 Reaffirmed Sharon Bio Medicine Ltd LT Loans CARE BB+ 348.8 Revised from CARE BBB- Sharon Bio Medicine Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 2625 Revised from CARE BBB- Sharon Bio Medicine Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB+ 180 Revised from /CARE A4+ CARE BBB-/ CARE A3 Shri Tirupati Steel Cast Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE B 305.5 Reaffirmed Shroffs Engineering Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 104.6 Revised from CARE BB Sonkamal Enterprises Pvt Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB 175 Reaffirmed South Eastern Carriers Pvt Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 284.5 Reaffirmed (reduced from 41.50cr) Swathy Smart Cards Hi-Tech Pvt Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 360 Assigned Swathy Smart Cards Hi-Tech Pvt Ltd. Long/ST Bk Fac CARE BB+/CARE 273.5 Assigned A4+ Tera Software Ltd. NCD issue CARE BBB 500 Withdrawn Transline Technologies Pvt Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 100 Assigned Ujjivan Financial Services Pvt. Ltd.Proposed NCD CARE BBB+ 400 Assigned Vardaan Exports LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 11.7 Assigned Vardaan Exports LT/ST Bk Fac CARE B+ /CARE 120 Assigned A4 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)