Jan 3 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of January 2, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Agarwal Rubber Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 380 Reaffirmed Bawa Float Glass Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 30 Reaffirmed Deekay Pine Board Pvt Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A4 130 Reaffirmed Gem Electro Mechanicals Pvt. Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A3 61.5 Reaffirmed L&T Housing Finance Ltd CP CARE A1+ 3000 Assigned Offbeat Developers Pvt Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A4 150 Assigned Pashupati Castings Ltd Bk Fac CARE A4 Suspended Provogue (India) Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 355 Revised from CARE A2 Rhc Holding Pvt. Ltd NCD CARE A1 (SO) 2000 Rating placed on credit watch Rhc Holding Pvt. Ltd NCD CARE A1+ (SO) 1350 Rating placed on credit watch Taurus Commercials Pvt Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A4 32 Reaffirmed Uma Converter Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 22.5 Reaffirmed MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- L&T Housing Finance Ltd Fixed Deposits CARE AA (FD) 10 Revised from Programme CARE BBB(FD) LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Agarwal Rubber Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 382.2 Revised from CARE BB Arushi Textiles Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 240.6 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs. 9.50 Cr) Bawa Float Glass Ltd. LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB 40 Reaffirmed /CARE A3+ Bharat Diamond Bourse Bk Fac CARE A+ Suspended Deekay Pine Board Pvt Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 25 Reaffirmed Deepak Builders Bk Fac CARE BB Suspended Dion Global Solutions Ltd PTC CARE A+ (SO) 2000 Rating placed on credit watch Dwarka Gems Ltd Long -term Bk Fac CARE B 40 Reaffirmed Dwarka Gems Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE B/CARE A4 82.7 Reaffirmed Electrosteel Castings Ltd NCD (NCD) - Series CARE AA- 2000 Assigned IV Gem Electro Mechanicals Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 35 Reaffirmed J Tao Creations Ltd. LT Bk facility CARE BB+ (SO) 100 Withdrawn Jadhav Industries LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 44.4 Assigned Jagannath Sponge Pvt. Ltd. Bk Fac CARE D Suspended Kalthia Engineering And LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 89.5 Reaffirmed Construction Ltd Kalthia Engineering And LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 930 Reaffirmed Construction Ltd /CARE A2 Kumar Sinew Developers Pvt Ltd. Proposed NCD CARE B+ 550 Reaffirmed L&T Housing Finance Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA 6990 Assigned L&T Housing Finance Ltd NCD CARE AA 5000 Assigned L&T Infrastructure Finance Company NCD CARE AA+ 58000 Reaffirmed Ltd. L&T Infrastructure Finance Company Subordinated Debt CARE AA+ 4500 Reaffirmed Ltd. Mahadev Fibres Ltd Bk Fac CARE BB Suspended Nsl Renewable Power Pvt Ltd Bk Fac CARE BB+ Suspended Offbeat Developers Pvt Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 7007.9 Assigned Osho Forge Ltd Bk Fac CARE BB+ Suspended Patiala Cotspin Ltd Bk Fac CARE BB+ Suspended Provogue (India) Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 2174.2 Revised from CARE A- Ramprastha Sare Realty Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac FB CARE BBB- 150 Assigned Ramprastha Sare Realty Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac Non-fund CARE BBB- 271 Assigned Based Samata Lok Sansthan LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 233 Assigned Samdariya Builders LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 100 Assigned Shivpuri Water Infrastructure Pvt Bk Fac CARE BBB+ (SO) Suspended Ltd Srei Equipment Finance Pvt. Ltd. Perpetual Debt - 2000 Withdrawn Instrument (Series II) Srei Equipment Finance Pvt. Ltd. Secured Bonds CARE AA 500 Withdrawn (Series IX) Suncity Strips & Tubes Pvt. Ltd. Bk Fac CARE BB+/CARE Suspended A4+ Surat Glass India Ltd. Bk Fac CARE B+ Suspended Taurus Commercials Pvt Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 120 Reaffirmed Teerthanker Mahaveer Institute Of LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 3031.6 Reaffirmed Management & Technology Uma Converter Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 199.7 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from Rs. 13.06 Cr) Uma Converter Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB-/CARE 70 Reaffirmed A4 (Enhanced from Rs.5 Cr) Varaha Infra Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 1457.4 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs.159.55 crore) Varaha Infra Ltd. LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB 3825 Reaffirmed /CARE A3 (enhanced from Rs.220.45 crore) Vincent Edukare Pvt Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB 240 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)