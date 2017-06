Jan 4 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of January 3, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Autoline Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 200 Revised from CARE A3 Reduced from Rs 46.50 Cr Bemco Sleepers Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 50 Assigned Bhander Power Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1 450 Reaffirmed Eastern Polycraft Industries Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A4 76 Assigned Gemini Consolidated Projects Pvt LtdST Bk Fac CARE A4 (SO) 20 Reaffirmed Gemini Power Hydraulics Pvt Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A4 25 Reaffirmed Hind Motors (Mohali) Pvt Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A4 70 Assigned Kothi Steel Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 45 Reaffirmed Kvr Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 10 Assigned Mmc Projects India Pvt Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A4 217.5 Reaffirmed Pinnacle Industries Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A3 40 Reaffirmed Pulikkal Medical Foundation ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 50 Reaffirmed Royal Impex ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 100 Reaffirmed Sambhaav Media Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A4 15 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Autoline Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 1782.7 Revised from CARE BBB- Enhanced from Rs 156.84 Cr Axis Trading Company Pvt. Ltd. Bk Fac -- Suspended Bemco Sleepers Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 90.8 Assigned Bhander Power Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A 7230 Revised from CARE A+ Bn Sponge Iron Pvt Ltd Bk Fac -- Suspended Eastern Polycraft Industries Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 176.9 Assigned Gemini Consolidated Projects Pvt LtdLT Bk Fac CARE BB (SO) 92.3* Reaffirmed *Facilities are backed by unconditional & irrevocable guarantee of Gemini Power Hydraulics Pvt. Ltd. Gemini Power Hydraulics Pvt Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB 92.3 Reaffirmed Globus Spirits Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE A- 1215.8 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs 78.36 Cr Globus Spirits Ltd. Bk Fac CARE A- /A2+ 100 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs 3.05 Cr Hind Motors (Mohali) Pvt Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE B 91 Assigned Jay Jagannath Steel & Power Ltd Bk Fac -- Suspended Karnataka State Financial Unsecured Bonds IV@ CARE AA- (SO) 2000 Assigned Corporation @The proposed bond issue will be unconditionally and irrevocably guaranteed by GoK but rating will be subject to the issue of Government notification and impl Kastura Medicos Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB 50.8 Assigned Kothi Steel Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 60 Reaffirmed Kvr Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 427.1 Assigned M/S Concrete Developers LT Bk Fac -- Withdrawn M/S. R. C. Industries Bk Fac -- Suspended Mars Plywood Industries Pvt. Ltd Bk Fac -- Suspended Mmc Projects India Pvt Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE C 123 Reaffirmed Nsl Tidong Power Generation P. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 4590 Revised from CARE BB+ Pandit Automotive Pvt Ltd Bk Fac -- Suspended Pinnacle Industries Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 338.6 Reaffirmed Pinnacle Industries Ltd. TL against lease CARE BBB+ (SO) 66.7 Reaffirmed rental receivables Pulikkal Medical Foundation LT Bk Fac CARE A- 169.4 Reaffirmed Ramkrupa Ginning & Pressing Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 203 Reaffirmed Sambhaav Media Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB 386.3 Reaffirmed Reduced from Rs 50.49 Cr Sarvodaya Agrotech (India) Ltd Bk Fac CARE BBB- /A3 150 Reaffirmed Singh Construction Pvt. Ltd Bk Fac -- Suspended STFCL'S Direct Assignment Dec '09 Assignee Payouts CARE AAA (SO) Withdrawn III Stfcl'S Direct Assignment Dec '09 Second Loss CARE BBB (SO) Withdrawn III Facility Straight Edge Contracts Pvt Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE B 100 Assigned Usha Yarn Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 122.9 Assigned Xcelris Labs Ltd Bk Fac -- Suspended -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.